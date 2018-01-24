Winder-Barrow girls basketball standout Olivia Nelson-Ododa was named a McDonald’s All-American last week.
The 6-foot-4 senior post player and Connecticut signee will compete in the McDonald’s All-American showcase games as a member of the East team on March 28 at Phillips Arena in Atlanta.
Nelson-Ododa, the fifth-ranked prospect nationally by ESPN, will be one of 24 players and the only one from Georgia competing in the showcase.
In 13 games this season entering Tuesday, she was averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and 5 blocks and had recorded a double-double in each of the games.
She scored her 1,500th career point Friday in the Lady Bulldoggs’ 54-28 win at Apalachee.
“That’s a very good goal she’s had,” Winder-Barrow coach Kimberly Garren said of Nelson-Ododa. “To have missed the number of games she’s missed and already be at that point is great. She’s had a big week. But more importantly, she’s all about the team stuff. She wants that state ring with her teammates more than anything.”
Basketball: Nelson-Ododa named McDonald’s All-American, will play in March showcase
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry