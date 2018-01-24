After a sluggish first year, Barrow County officials are hoping for better results for season two at the Innovation Amphitheater. But confidence appears to be waning among some county commissioners.
In a split 4-3 vote Tuesday, the board of commissioners approved an extra $320,093 to cover the anticipated operating expenses for the amphitheater through the end of Fiscal Year 2018, which runs through June 30.
The county had budgeted $700,000 for operation of the venue, but has spent $712,160 to date and still has $60,853 in outstanding invoices. The extra money approved will also cover the $247,080 in anticipated expenses for the five shows being planned at the start of season two that will occur during FY2018 — three in April and two in May. The money will come from unrestricted general fund balance reserves.
The amphitheater, a joint project between the county and the Barrow County School System, opened last June, and the county hosted its first concert — Montgomery Gentry — in July. The county hosted about 35 events in season one, which ran from July through December, but only collected around $180,000 in ticket revenue, county manager Mike Renshaw said.
The six shows with an artist expense greater than $15,000 generated $117,000 in ticket revenue, almost $60,000 less than the $177,000 in artist expenses for those shows.
Renshaw and Jerry Golden of Golden Productions, which was hired last April as the manager and promoter for county events at the venue, told commissioners a late start on events, lack of community awareness and lack of adequate signage pointing to the venue’s location — next to Sims Academy of Technology off Austin Road in Winder — were among the reasons for the less-than-expected revenues.
“We’ve booked some artists at the first of (season two) that we believe are some winners,” Golden said. He added that Comcast, Cox Media and other local radio stations will be helping more with promotion and that he expects more sponsor commitments, better signage and better marketing with a head start.
“I really believe the second year is going to be something you’re pleased with,” Golden said.
Renshaw said the county also plans to reduce the number of events in season two (April-November) to 18.
“My intent is to restrict supply to increase demand,” Renshaw said. “…My intent with limiting the number of live shows is to reduce the upfront costs to mitigate or minimize the possibility that we’re going to taking losses.”
Under an agreement with the school system, the county is entitled to use of the facility for 45 days out of the year. Renshaw said for the remaining 27 days, the venue would be advertised to outside entities for leasing.
Golden said he also expects some cost reductions through the county owning equipment and through a partnership with the school system that will allow students to help run the facility.
Still, three commissioners — Isaiah Berry, Billy Parks and Roger Wehunt — weren’t ready to support the five additional shows planned during FY2018.
“I think Golden Productions has done an excellent job, but at the same time I’m not sure we as a county ought to be participating in production events in Barrow County,” Parks said. “We’re talking about taxpayer money. If it was a private deal, I could see it. I just personally don’t want to put another $320,000 in.”
Berry made the motion to only OK the extra $73,000 in incurred expenses. It failed by a 3-4 vote.
Commissioner Ben Hendrix then made a motion to approve the requested $320,000 and it passed 4-3 with chairman Pat Graham and commissioners Joe Goodman and Bill Brown also voting in favor.
“I think all of us knew going in that there might be some tough time involved and that we might have to make some hard decisions,” Hendrix said. “I believe the board would be remiss if we did not support this effort. I personally don’t feel that we need to jump ship.”
But even those in support agreed season two would be a make-or-break year for the county’s involvement with the venue.
“I would like to see it work,” Brown said. “I don’t think the county needs to be in this business, but I think it’s good to try to offer something to the people that they will come and support.
“But without monetary support, it’s not going to work.”
Spend over 700K to get back over 100K, is that good use of our tax dollars? I for one say NO!!! But of course we the voters are not as smart as the all powerful/know all/crap don't stink BOC. Buy I will get to vote against them soon!
Read the article closely and see who voted for and who voted against it.
Put than on your list.
Be informed next voting cycle.
1) SIGNAGE: to where it is: Can't see it from the road and NO signage showing it's location
2) ADVERTISEMENT: and I'm NOT talking that itty bitty bit I saw once on the barrow government site. They don't even have it listed as an Barrow Area Attraction
Right now it's just another realtor's wet dream that failed and is costing Barrow citizens