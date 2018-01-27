Bridgeman: Statham public officials, and opponents, should shut up

The city of Statham needs some adults.
The spectacle of city council members hollering at audience members and audience members talking over the council members is one that should not occur in public meetings.
The recent work session was disgraceful on all sides.
Council members Betty Lyle and Perry Barton made the sniping and attacks against them on Facebook a personal issue. Lyle had the issue put on the work session agenda and verbally and personally attacked Katie Corkren, who has been a vocal and sometimes irrational critic of the council, and Lyle specifically.
Barton became part of the mess when he inserted comments he said were made by Kelly Pickens, who had been the face of the Statham Concerned Citizens group, first formed to object to and oppose the Statham police and, specifically, officer Marc Lofton’s arrests for DUI-less safe.
Pickens died in October. Barton had what he said were her last Facebook posts. Corkren and other members of the anti-police group vociferously objected and said Pickens had mental health problems.
The item never should have been on the agenda. It never should have been made a public, personal issue. Mayor Robert Bridges should have told Lyle it did not deserve a public forum.
Lyle and Barton wanted to strike out at the women who have attacked them. They should not have. They are public officials. If despicable posts about the city, and them, are common, they should be ignored.
A fellow named Harry Truman said one time, “If you can’t stand the heat ….”
Similarly, Corkren and other audience members contributed to the mess at the work session. They insisted on talking over Lyle and Barton, just adding to the unjustified and unreasonable assertions and declarations.
The city faces a number of federal lawsuits. The allegations in them are serious ones. They deserve attention and care.
Plainly, the city has a number of problems. The number of lawsuits they face will be an expensive thorn for a long time – it could be years.
The lack of financial audits for three years leads to all sorts of rumors and wild stories. Incompetency and inattention on the part of city officials has not been given any credence, as far as I can tell. But that is more likely than any other explanation I have heard.
In just a bit more than a year, I have seen a number of issues that cry out for public discussion.
The lawsuits probably should not be publicly discussed. Certainly, any lawyer would advise that way.
But the financial audits, or lack thereof, need explicit and careful detail. Bridges has been forthcoming when asked about specific issues, but he has carefully dribbled out information at council meetings.
He has said multiple times that any information someone wants is readily available – just ask him.
One proposal that might help would be a council work session that focuses only on the lack of financial audits – with a detailed history of when problems began, what has been said and done – with copies of emails between city officials, accountants and/or auditors and state officials.
Defining the problems that remain also might be useful. What information is or is not complete; when, if ever, it can be complete; and a reasonable time frame for audits to be completed should be part of public discussion.
The fiscal year 2015 audit, theoretically, is being produced, but no detailed explanation of the holes or problems has been made. The notion that a lot of financial unknowns can inescapably delay the audit is no longer adequate as an explanation.
The other two audits cannot begin until the first one is complete. Setting a schedule and deadlines would be reasonable and practical steps.
In the meantime, council members and opponents of those council members should be quiet.
—
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet Newspapers. Send email to him at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
Bridgeman: Statham public officials, and opponents, should shut up
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)