Terrell: Call the Capitol

Do you remember Yosemite Sam, Elmer Fudd, Sylvester the Cat and Wile Coyote?
Remember all of their tricks and antics?
They are back from a long hibernation and all are now living in “the swamp!” We need to drain the muddy water faster than we thought.
Rascals, every one of them, and that’s being too nice. That’s what my grandmother would call them.
We all need to call Washington and tell Congress we won’t pay them a dime until they grow up and do the job for which they were elected.
One email I received suggested we pay our congressional members the $7.50 minimum wage but I’m not sure we are getting that much work out of them.
Unfortunately, shutting the government down is nothing new, even though it should never happen.
Some of the shutdowns have only lasted a day and in 1995-1996 there was a 21-day period as a result of a long-term spending and deficit reduction dispute between President Bill Clinton and the Republicans. In all, this has occurred 18 times since the current budget format was established in 1974. The last time it happened was in 2013 when the Republicans tried to do away with Obamacare.
That resulted in a 16-day shutdown.
Now the Democrats have shouldered the responsibility. The irony in the current situation is the Democrats are in support of criminal actions. The goal they want to reach is to actually support a violation of U.S. immigration law.
The Democrats are holding out because they want protections for undocumented immigrants, many of which fall into the “Dreamers” category. These are children brought into the United States illegally as children.
Some have been here for 30 years and longer.
Barack Obama, during his tenure, offered about 800,000 illegal immigrants deportation protection under his Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
Many of these children were brought into the country illegally. Many came in groups without their parents and the government quietly settled them around the country.
The Republican Party and President Donald Trump say Obama’s actions were “unconstitutional and an overreach” of the President’s office and powers. Trump has set a date to end the program.
A number of Republicans are willing to work out a deal but that would not include complete amnesty as Obama and the Democrats would like to see. However, the conservative voices that put Trump into office do not want any amnesty program and many are against any considerations for the class of Dreamers.
They readily point of out the cost of illegal immigration in America, which exceeds $100 billion annually. Those costs come primarily from health care, public safety, child credits and education.
For many Americans it will be hard to deport an illegal family that has been here for years, has income, never been arrested, followed our laws and owns a home.
That discussion needs to be held and regardless of how our elected officials handle it, many office holders may very well lose their congressional seats.
On the other hand, the Democrats see this as a quick way to increase their party numbers and to gain a large number of Democratic voters in one felled swoop.
The Democrats say they are not going to cooperate with a budget bill until they get a deal from Trump protecting young immigrants from deportation. Over the weekend, they also wanted additional support for disaster relief and other domestic programs.
New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer said over the weekend in an Associated Press article, “The American people are on our side.” Maybe so, maybe not, especially in this case.
It’s not going to be a short fight. It should not affect Social Security and a number of other programs.
The Democrats are acting like they have never done anything like this before and it’s not their fault. We will have to see who blinks first.
By the way, the number for the U.S. Capitol switchboard is 202-224-3121. You may call and ask for any congressional office.
The number worked Sunday night. As of this writing, it may now be closed, however, due to a shortage of funds.
Editor’s note: This column was written before Senate Republicans and Democrats reached a deal Monday to reopen the federal government.
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement in Barrow County and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
