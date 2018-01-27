Ginn: Week two from the Gold Dome

With week two in the books, I am happy to say that we continue to remain on track with our work for the 2018 legislative session.
This week was budget week, where we review the proposals made by Gov. Nathan Deal and state agency heads for the amended FY18 and general FY19 budgets. Each year, this is one of our most important tasks and is a responsibility we do not take lightly. This year, the general FY19 budget proposal will surpass $26 billion for the first time. Georgia’s budget continues to grow yearly – a sign of continuing economic growth.
Within the governor’s budget proposals are several increases for K-12 schools and higher education. In the general FY19 budget, funding to the Department of Education for K-12 schools will increase by $119.5 million. This increase is to compensate for enrollment growth, to offer better training for educators and to give school boards across the state the ability to hire more experienced teaching professionals. Higher education will also see significant funding boosts, with the University System of Georgia adding $54.2 million in the general FY19 budget.
I am especially excited about the increases in both budgets to scholarship programs, which will allow more Georgia high school students access to higher education than ever before. Between the two budgets, the HOPE scholarship program will receive more than $25 million to meet projected needs. Similarly, there will be increases to the Zell Miller scholarship program in both budgets, with amended FY18 proposing an $18.1 million increase and general FY19 proposing a $29.6 million increase, respectively. It is important to note that lottery proceeds are factored into these projections for both the amended FY18 and general FY19 budgets.
During week two, we also passed one of our key legislative priorities for the session. House Bill 159, also known as the adoption bill, passed in near record time. This bill updates Georgia’s adoption laws for the first time in nearly 30 years and brings our state laws much closer to the national norm. The specifics of the law relate to who can adopt, who can act as a guardian and ensures that any action taken is always in the best interest of the child. This is a bill we have been working on for many years now and I am glad to see that it passed our chamber with bipartisan support.
I remain honored to represent the 47th Senate District and to serve my constituents. I would also like to encourage any students ages 12 and older to consider being a page, as a part of the Senate Page Program!
As always, I encourage each and every one of you to reach out with any comments, questions or concerns you may have.
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as Chairman of the Regulated Industries and Utilities Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District which includes Barrow and Madison counties and portions of Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email atfrank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
