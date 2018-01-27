Jacks: Creamy and fruity desserts

There are lots of people around with the flu. The sweet lady I sit with, Ms. Doris McLocklin, is in Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center with the flu now. I’m wishing her a speedy recovery. Her entire family has been sick and she finally got it, too. Also sending speedy recovery wishes to Caroline Power Evans, Barrow County Magistrate Judge. This is one classy lady and one you don’t keep down for long. She always puts a smile on my face. Barrow is lucky to have her in this position. I think the Statham city council members could learn a lesson about class and how to treat those they represent from this lady. Best wishes Caroline, hope you are back on the bench soon.
—
Growing up and still today I wasn’t very fond of chocolate cake so my grandmother would make me a pineapple cake for my birthday, which was my favorite. Recently I was sent a recipe for a pineapple pie and I decided it was time to check it out. I made it this past weekend and it was definitely a hit. It’s rather creamy and light but full of the pineapple flavor.
Pineapple Dreamy
Cream Pie
Ingredients:
1 (8 ounce) pkg. cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup sugar
1 (20 ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained
1 cup flaked coconut
1 cup chopped nuts
1 (8 ounce) container Cool Whip, thawed
1 graham cracker pie crust or 1 chocolate cookie pie crust
Directions:
In a medium-large bowl cream together the softened cream cheese and sugar with an electric mixer on high speed for 3-4 minutes. Stir in the drained pineapple, coconut and pecans. Mix well. Carefully fold in half of the Cool Whip until filling is well blended. Reserve the remaining half of the Cool Whip for the top. Spoon the filling into the crust. Cover with cool whip. Garnish with pineapple rings and cherries if desired. Chill for several hours before serving.
**Note: An alternative is to fold in the full amount (2 cups) of cool whip into the filling. This works quite well and produces an even lighter texture of pie, but requires more chilling time before serving to set.
—
Another creamy dessert that a special friend sent me as a suggestion to make for him turned out to also be a good one. I don’t really eat desserts anymore, but I occasionally will take a taste and this one is really good. Not a heavy dessert but definitely will satisfy the sweet tooth.
Pina Colada Fluff
Ingredients:
1 (3.4 ounce) pkg. vanilla instant pudding mix
1 (20 ounce) can pineapple (Do Not Drain)
1 (8 ounce) container Cool Whip
1 tsp. rum extract
2 cups miniature marshmallows
1 cup shredded coconut
1/2 cup chopped nuts (your favorite)
Directions:
Combine pudding mix and the entire can of crushed pineapple in a large bowl. Stir until completely combined. Fold in Cool Whip, rum extract, marshmallows, coconut and nuts. Chill until ready to serve.
—
If you have extra dried cranberries and don’t know what to do with them I found the perfect recipe for them. It’s a fudge recipe with cranberries which keeps it from being super sweet.
White Chocolate
Cranberry Fudge
Ingredients:
2 cups sugar
3/4 cup sour cream (not light)
1/2 cup unsalted butter
1/2 tsp. salt
1 cup white chocolate chips
1 (7 ounce) jar marshmallow cream
1 tsp. vanilla extract (clear vanilla if you want whiter fudge)
1 (5 ounce) bag dried cranberries (Craisins)
Directions:
Line a 9x13-inch baking dish with foil and lightly spray with cooking spray. Combine sugar, sour cream, butter and salt in a heavy 2-quart saucepan. Bring mixture to a boil over medium heat, stirring frequently. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, to soft ball stage (238 degrees). Remove from heat and stir in chocolate chips until fully melted. This will take a few minutes. Stir in the marshmallow cream and vanilla extract until smooth and blended. Stir in dried cranberries until evenly distributed. Pour into baking dish, cool to room temperature. Chill in refrigerator for several hours before cutting into squares. Store in an airtight container.
—
Another recipe sent to me from my niece in Alabama that she also loves to cook. Another simple recipe with a few extras makes this a great recipe.
Chocolate Caramel
Peanut Poke Cake
Ingredients:
1 box super moist fudge cake mix
Water, oil and eggs as listed on cake mix
2 jars (11.5 oz. each) salted caramel sauce
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1 Tbsp. powdered sugar
1 cup chocolate flavored syrup
1/2 cup chopped, salted peanuts
Directions:
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 13x9-inch pan with cooking spray, line with cooking parchment paper. Make cake as directed on box for 13x9-inch pan. Immediately after removing from oven, poke holes all over cake using chopsticks. While cake is still warm, gently spread 1 1/2 jars of the caramel sauce over the cake. Cool cake completely, then refrigerate 2 hours. In a medium bowl, beat cream and powdered sugar to stiff peaks. Spread over top of cake; drizzle with remaining caramel sauce and chocolate syrup; sprinkle with peanuts.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
Jacks: Creamy and fruity desserts
