Bennett: A tree for all seasons?

I was way behind everyone else in putting up my Christmas tree. I considered not doing it at all, but alas, the Spirit got me, and Corey and I did the decorating one Saturday in mid-December.
I truly did enjoy having the few decorations in the living room and spent many evenings doing my night job under the glow of the Christmas lights.
Such a cozy scene, with my three sweet kitties beside me, working in my jammies, sipping the occasional mug of cider. I enjoyed the decorations so much that I have yet to take them down. I don’t turn on the lights any more (well, maybe sometimes!). All the gifts are gone from underneath the tree, but the stockings still hang, and the photos from Christmas past still adorn the bookshelf. I started the tradition years ago of collecting Christmas frames with the year, and displaying them each holiday season as part of my décor.
What fun it is to see how the children have grown and changed. I even have a couple of their mom when she was a munchkin. The collection has now outgrown the shelf and has spread out to another table. There’s an ongoing feeling of nostalgia and happiness, having them on display.
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, I considered removing the Christmas ornaments and putting hearts on the tree.
I even purchased some heart ornaments last year when they went on clearance. But since I’m not a fan of Valentine’s Day, I decided against that. There are enough reminders of being single that I think I will pass on the in-your-face scenario of surrounding myself with hearts and fat little cupids with their daggum bows and arrows.
I’ll just stick with my reindeer, Santa and snowman collections, and my beautiful nativity sets.
I may not have a sweetheart who loves me, and there will be no Valentine Card in my mailbox, but Jesus loves me, this I know! Perhaps I’ll get my decorations down before Single Awareness Day, but with several busy weekends ahead, I might not get around to it. That’s OK. The kitties and I don’t mind! I did manage to get the manger scene garden flag taken down from my front yard,and will do my best to get the holly wreath off my front door.
Maybe sometime before Easter. (Maybe not!)
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to
bencath@aol.com.
