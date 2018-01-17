Statham City Council’s work session last week was interrupted by an explosion of charges and countercharges between two council members and audience members who have been consistent critics of the city government.
Council member Betty Lyle started the brouhaha with comments about Katie Corkren, attacking her with personal criticism and telling Corkren to quit making comments about her on Facebook. Lyle was listed on the agenda with “concerned citizens” after her name.
She tried to get Corkren to come to the front near the council table and walked toward her when she refused. She accused her of coming to her house, being friendly and acting as though everything was okay and then attacking her on Facebook.
“You don’t even live here. I think you need to go back where you came from,” Lyle said.
Corkren and others fired back, particularly as council member Perry Barton injected comments about the “final” words of Kelly Pickens, a former critic of the city who died in October.
Active members of “Statham Concerned Citizens,” a group that has been critical of the city government for about two years, attend nearly all council meetings and work sessions. Barton said Pickens was critical of Corkren in her Facebook comments. Corkren denied that.
“She wrote about you,” Barton said to Corkren.
She said Pickens had mental problems and those led to comments she made.
“I can’t believe you people are doing this in a city council work session,” Corkren said.
“I was ambushed,” she declared.
Charges, countercharges hurled at Statham City Council work session
