Statham approves alcohol license in split vote

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Wednesday, January 17. 2018
Comments (0)
Statham City Council voted 3-2 Tuesday to grant an alcohol license for a store in the former Piggly Wiggly location.
Subeh Business, owned by Muhamma Rahman, applied for the license in November.
Councilman Perry Barton, who was voted as vice-mayor at the beginning of the meeting, made the motion to approve the license after first saying opposition to the business “appalling and disgusting that a group has been pushing so hard” to deny the license.
Council members Eddie Jackson and Betty Lyle also voted to issue the license. Council members Hattie Thrasher and Dwight McCormic did not support the motion.
In the midst of the debate, Mayor Robert Bridges referred to the verbal dispute at the work session.
“We’re not going to get out of control like we did the other night,” he said. Bridges said he would ask police to remove anyone – council or audience members – who raised a ruckus.
Barton said he had “never seen” the intensity of opposition to the business. He noted people had suggested Rahman had been accused of “shady” business dealings, had been charged with illegal gambling activity in a Winder store, in which he is a partner, and rules had been cited about distances from a church and school that would forbid the sale of alcohol.
None of those accusations had evidence to back them, Barton said.
Barton said the only thing different about him from other people with similar business and licenses is his race. Rahman is Indian.
See more in the Jan. 17 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.