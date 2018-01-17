Still, Stevens remain in top school board positions

The Barrow County Board of Education leadership won’t be changing in 2018.
The board unanimously re-elected chair Mark Still and vice chair Lynn Stevens to their positions during its monthly regular business meeting Tuesday night.
Stell has served as chair since January 2010 and has been on the board as an at-large member since July 2004. He was nominated by Stevens, seconded by board member Garey Huff Sr., and the vote was unanimous.
Stevens, of District 5, who has been on the board since January 1997, won a split vote against Huff to be vice chair last year. She was nominated by board member Connie Wehunt with a second from Huff. Board member Rolando Alvarez nominated Rickey Bailey, with no second, and Stevens won the vote unanimously.
For more on Tuesday's school board meeting, see the Jan. 17 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
