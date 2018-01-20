Thompson: No more celebrity presidents, please

It’s regrettable that, in America today, we have become a celebrity-obsessed culture in many aspects — interested more in what actor is dating who, what so-and-so famous person snap-chatting or Instagramming about, rather than how much we know about what’s going on in our communities, how the decisions our leaders make affect us.
This obsession is spilling over into politics and government, and we’re now willing to elect celebrities as president while bending logic to do so.
The latest prospect is that Oprah Winfrey might be seriously considering a run for president in 2020. I’ll pass.
Look, I have all the respect and admiration in the world for Oprah. She is a remarkable success story and could be a great ambassador for our country. But when are we going to get serious about government again?
It’s at least somewhat disingenuous for anyone who complained about Donald Trump’s celebrity status, and bemoaned the fact that he was elected leader of the free world, to all of a sudden be giddy about someone who also has never held any level of elective office.
It reminds me of the blatant hypocrisy of those who so wholeheartedly supported Trump during his campaign, but who also belittled Barack Obama for his lack of executive experience in government when he first ran for president (and vice versa: those who shrugged off Obama’s lack of elected experience as a non-factor, but didn’t hesitate to criticize Republican candidates).
Being president is an incredibly difficult, and stressful, job — one that I would never want to have. It requires, or at least it should require, an intensive knowledge of many domestic and foreign-policy issues, knowledge of the Constitution and yes, the right temperament.
President Trump has thoroughly demonstrated he possesses none of these qualifications or virtues.
At a pivotal time in the future of the U.S. and the world, we’re in the midst of a national conversation about his mental and emotional stability. He says things that are truly outrageous, repeats ridiculous statements that he had previously made and subsequently walked back from.
He now has become eager to prove to us he’s not insane and, as Charles Blow of the New York Times notes, allowed for immigration-policy talks between members of both parties at the White House to be televised.
“Surely, he thought that he would be able to demonstrate to the world his lucidity and acumen, his grasp of the issues and his relish for rapprochement with his political adversaries,” Blow wrote. “But instead what came through was the image of a man who had absolutely no idea what he was talking about; a man who says things that are 180 degrees from the things he has said before; a man who has no clear line of reasoning; a man who is clearly out of his depth and willing to do and say anything to please the people in front of him.
“He demonstrated once again that he is a man without principle, interested only in how good he can make himself look and how much money he can make.”
Trump also, once again, proved himself last week to be a racist with his “****hole countries” comment in an Oval Office meeting with lawmakers from both parties. True, many of those countries aren’t pleasant to live in, certainly not more pleasant to live in than a stable country like Norway. But the implication, based off his other past idiotic statements, was clear. President Trump has a problem with people who are a darker shade than tan and it is well past time for us all to acknowledge it.
The overwhelming majority of immigrants (against the very microscopic, if even measurable, minority) come to this country in search of a much better life for themselves and their families — much like many of our ancestors — not to rape and kill people and run drug enterprises. There needs to be a legal process for doing so, but one that ismore streamlined and friendly. These are people, not “aliens.”
President Trump isn’t the only person to ever run for elective office who holds some of these sentiments, and xenophobia, coupled with anxiety over working-class jobs, played a huge role in his win. But it’s also undeniable his celebrity and his ability to peddle out empty slogans played a critical part too.
That is not to say President Oprah would be the exact same. Obviously, if forced to choose, I’d take her over Trump every day of the week. But the same goes for just about any of the roughly two dozen candidates from both major parties who ran in 2016, as well as the significant third-party candidates.
For too long, we’ve placed too great of an emphasis on charisma in politics and who we elect. In comparison to Trump, Obama is a remarkable statesman with far more knowledge, but he wasn’t anywhere near the most qualified candidate in 2008.
In 2016, Trump’s main obstacles to the nomination were Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, both senators, both great at working a crowd (from first-hand experience witnessing it), but not possessing anywhere near the experience of John Kasich, Jeb Bush or even a George Pataki.
But those men have the political charisma, for the most part, of a door knob.
And, in a nation gripped harder and harder by tribalism, they had virtually no shot.
We are making actual knowledge, experience and the ability to compromise to move the country forward secondary characteristics, and it’s to our detriment. Maybe we just like to hear about our presidents paying off porn stars with hush money now. Perhaps these Democrats who pine for an Oprah Winfrey presidency figure this and believe they have no other choice but to push their own celebrity if that’s what we’re now resorting to.
But to me, it only shows they’re out of viable candidates — and out of ideas.
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
