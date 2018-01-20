Terrell: Crisis in America

We have a crisis in America.
It affects our children, our grandchildren and many of us.
Americans owe $1.07 trillion in auto loan debt, $73 billion in credit card debt and an unbelievable $1.48 trillion in student loan debt.
It may be the student loan debt that is hurting us the most.
There are three issues here. One is the amount of student loan debt and second is the cost of a college education. Finally, we need to ask if we are encouraging too many students to attend college?
The college expense numbers are tricky. The following costs may include out of state fees, as well as miscellaneous student fees. Various articles had student costs per year from just over $9,000 to $37,000 for undergraduate programs.
College fees do vary from state to state and college to college, as well as between public and private institutions.
The average cost of a four-year undergraduate degree in 1980 was $8,756. By 2014, the average cost for tuition, room and board plus student fees had risen to $23,872.
In 2010, the average cost of four years of college had risen more than 600 percent.
An article on the internet said that the average debt for 2016 graduates had risen to $37,172, up nearly 6 percent from 2015, and economists estimate that our college debt is more than the rest of the world combined.
Regardless of the total costs, students who need student loans find themselves holding a two-edge sword.
The college graduate who has depended on educational loans can leave with a five-figure debt or more. The college dropout, with one to three years of loans, may also leave with a heavy debt and, perhaps, less chances to pay it off on time.
The dropout then carries a daily debt in his or her pocket and their dreams, for the most part, have crashed and burned.
The crisis brings a number of questions to the table and it brings us to the second and third issues along with critical questions.
It makes one wonder if college students are really getting their money’s worth? Just how important is a four-year degree in today’s society? Is college really for everyone? Are our high schools part of the problem?
Should our colleges and universities need to be brought under control? Why are our collegiate costs going up as the quality of education seems to be going down?
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) recently expressed concerns with the College Assessment Plus test which is administered by a number of colleges around the country.
The WSJ reported, “At more than half of the schools, at least a third of the seniors were unable to make a cohesive argument, assess the quality of evidence in a document or interpret data in a table.
“At some of the most prestigious flagship universities, test results indicate the average graduate shows little or no improvement in critical thinking over four years.”
That’s a big problem and results in graduates trying to enter the work force without the necessary skills to do the job for which they are applying.
The article went on to say that many “… employers are beginning to discount the degree signal as well.”
The WSJ pointed out that Google isn’t hiring based on college degrees and are looking at other indicators which predict job performance.
While there are a number of success stories of college dropouts, the odds still seem to favor college graduates for those pursuing a career that is hiring and challenging.
Mike Rowe, an actor of television and podcast fame, says students and families are spending money they don’t have and training for jobs that do not exist today.
Rowe points out that there are plenty of jobs in transportation, commerce and with employers who need to fill trade jobs. Rowe says, “A college education isn’t necessarily the key.”
And, he points out that people with skills and a willingness to work can make a lot of money in these areas.
According to the actor, “We need to change the conversation and the protocols.
“We award scholarships to athletes, for academic intelligence, for talent and financial need. Who awards scholarships based on work ethics?“
He went on to say that the United States has recently hired 30,000 people in the construction business and 25,000 in the manufacturing industry with more job openings looking for employees.
Perhaps, we need to do a better job of evaluating our high school students and offering them choices of career paths, as well as preparing them for a future in which they can achieve their goals.
I can’t imagine leaving college with a $30,000 debt, a degree in a field that is overcrowded, and landing a job that may have a starting pay of $30,000 -$35,000.
Tuition continues to climb but the prospective earnings of graduates is not keeping up.
Returns continue to have a diminishing effect.
We need to find a solution.
Students hoping to start a new life are finding themselves in a hole as they step off the campus.
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement in Barrow County and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
