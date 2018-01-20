Ginn: An update from the Gold Dome

We are four days into the 2018 Legislative Session, and we are already hitting the ground running. The Senate welcomed three new members and we will also welcome another new member this week who won a special election on Tuesday, January 9, 2018.
In addition to welcoming three new members, Sen. David Shafer, who served as the Senate President Pro Tempore since 2013, resigned his position and the Georgia Senate nominated and elected Sen. Butch Miller to serve in this role. Sen. Miller is a good friend, inspirational leader and someone who can bring the chamber together to make positives impacts on the lives of all Georgians.
The Senate Committee on Assignments also announced some changes for chairman and committee assignments for the upcoming year. I am proud to say that I was appointed to serve as the new chair of the Regulated Industries and Utilities Committee. In addition to this role, I will also continue to serve on the Appropriations, Natural Resources and the Environment and Transportation committees. I am eager to see these committees continue to work together throughout this session to properly vet legislation and ensure that any legislation passed will positively influence our state.
The Governor’s State of the State took place on day four. This was Governor Deal’s eighth and final address and he took some time to reflect on what has changed over the past several years. Gov. Deal cited the Transportation Funding Act, which has poured nearly $11 billion into transportation improvements across the state, such as highway infrastructure. Governor Deal also focused on the increase in education spending, noting that education spending has increased by $3.6 billion in the past seven years.
During the interim, the Georgia Senate began and completed the Senate Transparency Project. Our goal with this project is to promote transparency and we think the best way to do this is to livestream our Senate Chamber every day and to livestream standing committee meetings. I truly encourage each and every person in Georgia to take the time to watch the live videos, or even what is archived, to see how the Senate is working to better the lives of each and every Georgian.
I want to congratulate our University of Georgia Bulldogs for a well-played game at the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship last week. Although the outcome wasn’t exactly what we wanted, the players and coaches gave it their all and I couldn’t be more proud to be an alumnus. I know the best is yet to come and this won’t be the last time we get to fight for the title. Go Dawgs! I am honored to represent the 47th Senate District. I encourage each and every one of you to continue reaching out with comments, questions or concerns. I would also like to encourage any students ages 12 and older to consider being a page, as a part of the Senate Page Program! Your continued prosperity is the driving force behind my time here at the State Capitol.
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as Chairman of the Regulated Industries and Utilities Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District which includes Barrow and Madison counties and portions of Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404.656.4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
Ginn: An update from the Gold Dome
