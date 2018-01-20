Bridges: In honor of a brave and courageous person

I first met Martha Yarbrough in the early spring of 1995.
In the years since that initial meeting, I gained a mentor, a friend and a second mom. Her upbeat nature and good sense of humor always seemed to defy her age and I felt fortunate to know her.
As the mother of my better half, Pam, it would have been easy for Martha to be reluctant at accepting me. Pam and Martha were really more like sisters than mother-daughter and I’m not sure I’ve ever known a pair closer than the two of them.
Yet from day one, Martha seemed to take a liking to me although at times I really wasn’t sure why.
I always admired her bravery. She had battled cancer a few years before I met her. In 2009, however, the cancer returned. I remember being at a hospital with her in Athens as they prepared for surgery to see how advanced the cancer was.
“I can beat this,” she told me.
I knew if anyone could it would be her.
She approached her tough battle with the greatest of attitudes. I didn’t think it would be possible but my admiration level for her rose even more.
Pam dedicated herself to doing whatever needed to be done for her mom.
From doctor’s appointments to cancer treatments to minor surgical procedures, Pam made sure Martha never missed an appointment. That support, along with Martha’s positive approach, helped her battle cancer for almost a decade despite its advanced stages.
Approximately a month ago, we had to call an ambulance for Martha to be taken to the hospital. It was the first time in her battle that she had to be taken to the hospital for an overnight stay for her condition.
As we sat with her, she remarked how long her battle had been going on. I joked with her that in another nine years we would let her go to the hospital again. She smiled and stuck her tongue out at me, once again showing her sense of humor which had been such an ally.
Unfortunately, that first trip also turned out to be the final stages of her battle.
During the next few weeks, her health declined to the point where she was eventually moved to the hospice house operated by St. Mary’s in Athens.
While I continued to hope for a miracle turnaround, reality said the battle was over and unfortunately as is usually the case, the cancer had won.
She never liked attention placed upon her. We held a brief, graveside service for her earlier this week.
Two days before her death, Pam and I drove her mom back to her house for a final time.
We were moving her from one facility to another. She was too weak to even get out of the car but she remarked how nice it was to see the house again, even from the driveway.
“The house sure is beautiful,” she said.
Pam brought two of their cats out to the car to see her and I know that meant a lot to her. Her love of animals was something I always respected as well.
My heart is heavy today. If she were here today she would no doubt tell me that writing this column was not necessary.
However, I wanted readers to know of a special person that I was honored to know for almost 23 years.
I’m thankful she is no longer in pain and I hope she knows how much she inspired me in all ways. I only wish at times I could have the upbeat, positive attitude she had in all times, both good and bad. She had more courage in one finger than I possess in my entire body.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
