Jacks: Healthy recipes for those looking to lose weight

It looks like the flu season is hitting the area hard. I’ve managed to stay well until this weekend and then the coughing began. Ms. Doris swears by her hot peppermint tea, which is hot tea, three pieces of peppermint beat up into small pieces and then microwaved to melt and then two tablespoons of honey. Sip while hot. Eating and drinking fruits with vitamin C can’t hurt either and staying away from people who are sick is important too.
I am going to do my best to share a healthy recipe each week for those of us that are eating healthy this year as a way of life or as a New Year’s resolution to lose weight.
Salads don’t have to contain lettuce and I for one get tired of lettuce all the time.
This Italian vegetable salad is one of my favorite salads.
Italian Vegetable salad
Ingredients:
2 large cucumbers, peeled and sliced thinly
1 red onion peeled and sliced thinly
1 orange bell pepper or several small ones sliced thinly
1 red bell pepper or several small ones
Several stalks of celery cut in thin slices
4-5 Roma tomatoes sliced thinly
1-2 carrots sliced thinly
1/4 cup black olives sliced thinly
5-6 red radishes sliced thinly
Light Italian dressing enough to coat veggies
Directions:
Mix all veggies together in a bowl with a lid. Add the Italian dressing. Place lid on bowl and shake well to coat veggies with dressing. May need to add more dressing. Can’t have too much.
•Note: you could add broccoli and cauliflower to this mixture also.
A friend recently sent me this dessert recipe because it was loaded with lots of fresh fruit. It does have some sugar in it from the pudding and creamer but it’s not super bad.
Hawaiian Cheesecake Salad
Ingredients:
8 ounces of cream cheese (can use light)
1 (3.4 ounce) instant cheesecake pudding unprepared
1 cup French vanilla creamer (liquid)
1 Pound strawberries, hulled and sliced
4 mandarin oranges peeled and sectioned
1 (20 ounce) can pineapple tidbits drained
3 kiwi peeled and cut into half moons
2 mangos cut into bite size chunks
1 banana cut into coins
Juice of 1/2 lemon
Direction:
In a medium tall bowl using an electric mixer, whip cream cheese until it becomes smooth. It may bind up in the beaters, but continue as is and it will loosen up. Add the dry pudding mix. Beat until well combined. With the mixer on low slowly add the creamer to cream cheese mix. Add it about a tbsp at a time and mix until it becomes smooth. Repeat until all creamer has been added. Whip until smooth. In a large bowl combine strawberries, oranges, pineapple, kiwi, and mango. Add the Cheesecake mixture to the fruit. Gently fold Cheesecake mixture into the fruit. In a small bowl combine banana coins and lemon juice. Toss until well coated. Drain excess lemon juice. Gently fold the bananas into Cheesecake Salad. Chill until ready to serve.
•Note: Do Not pour creamer all at once will get clumps that you can’t get rid of.
A great snack to make if you like the combination of bacon, cheese and jalapeños.
Jalapeño Cheese Crisp
Ingredients:
1 cup finely shredded Parmesan Cheese
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 Jalapeño thinly sliced
4 slices bacon cooked and crumbled
Freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Spoon about a tbsp of Parmesan cheese into a small mound on the parchment paper. Top with about 1/2 tbsp of cheddar cheese. Carefully pat cheese down flat then place a jalapeño slice on top. Sprinkle with bacon and crack a generous amount of black pepper over each mound. Bake until crispy and golden, about 12 mins. Let cool slightly before transferring to serving dish. Serve at room temperature.
A new twist to pigs in a blanket is using pickles. These are rather tasty, too.
Pickles in a Blanket
Ingredients:
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
6 slices bacon cooked and crumbled
1 tsp garlic powder
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1 tube crescent rolls
8pickle Spears halved (dill pickles work best)
Egg wash for brushing
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium bowl combine cream cheese with cheddar cheese, cooked bacon and garlic powder. Season with salt and pepper and mix until fully combined. Unroll crescent rolls into triangles and cut into half lengthwise.
Spread mixture on each triangle then top with a pickle. Roll up.
Brush crescents with egg wash and bake until golden 12 to 15 minutes.
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
