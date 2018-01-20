Bennett: Grocery shopping with the Snoops

My mom and her sisters always had the “inquiring minds want to know” mentality and are very skilled with the inquiring part.
Whether outright asking questions, or performing their own detective-like investigations, they can usually come up with the scoop. Many years ago, my cousins and I nicknamed them “the Snoop Sisters.” Not to be outdone, the brothers-in-law were always butting in with their two cents’ worth, so they became “the Butt-in Brothers.”
There are only two Snoop Sisters still with us, but the movement is still going strong. The Butt-in Brothers have dwindled as well, with only two major players, and a third still living, but lost to us in the nightmare of Alzheimer’s.
Sometimes you just gotta laugh to keep from crying. It has been a rough year or so with the family, with different ones being sick. Seems like it’s always something and gets to the point where we almost dread the ringing of the phone.
This past weekend was no exception. Uncle G has been in and out of the hospital for almost a year, with varying degrees of serious illness – once even to the point of consulting hospice. He’s still recovering, and we’ve all had to face the fact that he will be limited in his activities from here on out.
Aunt J has taken very good care of him over the years. The dreaded phone call came this week that she had fallen and badly injured her ankle. My contingency rustled up some food and planned to spend the day with them on Saturday, assisting in whatever way we could.
Shortly before leaving, another dreaded call came that Uncle G was being driven by a friend to urgent care with excruciating pain and swelling in his hand and wrist. Wow. Insert worried laughter here. No time to cry!
On the way up, my mom mentioned that my dad had something going on with some facial swelling. Once we got there, and I saw the extent of the swelling, it was obvious he was on the verge of trouble. It seemed as though the swelling was increasing before my eyes and he agreed to go to our local urgent care when we got home. (However, by the time we got back home, the UC offices were closed, so they promised to go first thing Sunday morning.)
Meanwhile in Buford, the urgent care office was worried about a blood clot, so they sent Uncle G to the ER in Gwinnett.
As crowded emergency rooms are the norm in the middle of flu season, he was there for quite some time. With my dad tucked comfortably in the recliner, my mom and I set out to take Aunt J to the grocery store. Thankfully, she was able to get a scooter-buggy and thus began the Kroger Adventure with the Snoop Sisters.
This was Aunt J’s maiden voyage on the scooter-buggy thing, so it took her a few minutes to find her groove.
With her walking stick protruding from the basket, she needed a wide berth to navigate the aisles.
After a few sudden stop-and-go moments, intermingled with some nervous laughter, we set out to retrieve all the items on her list.
Things got a little crowded back in the produce section, and I needed to ask some workers to move their work buggy out of the way.
Actually, I moved it out of the way myself when they stood there continuing to talk, all the while seeing the buggy-ridden customer trying to make a left-hand turn at the rutabaga bin. Grrr. Onward!
The next item on the list took us to the cereal aisle, where she successfully puttered her way through the maze of shoppers.
Next aisle over, we only needed to go a few feet, so she decided to back it up.
The beep-beep-beep noise startled her, but once she realized what it was for, she gunned it. She went backwards, and the buggy got caught on the end cap. Oops!
We narrowly avoided an America’s Funniest Video moment right there at the Quaker oatmeal display. My mom struggles with pulmonary issues, and by this time she is feeling a little out of breath, and starting to slow down.
Laughing at (and with) Aunt J on the scooter wasn’t helping matters. I thought it might be fun to go get a scooter for mom and let them have at it, but I decided that neither I nor Kroger was ready to handle that situation. I had suggested earlier that she wait for us at the front of the store, but not wanting to miss out on the adventure, she chose to go with us down each aisle.
Finally, when we were about to get the last item on the list, she said, “I think I’ll just wait right here.” Once our buggy was full, Aunt J was ready to get outta there, so she went all Richard Petty on us and hauled it toward the front of the store.
With my mom trailing behind me just a little bit, I heard her say, “Just look at that heifer. Runnin’ off and leavin’ us!”
I felt I needed to remind her that, “Mom, even a snail would run off and leave you!”
Sure wish we could go back in time to when all the Snoops and the Butt-Ins were with us, when they were healthy, and up to their silly shenanigans! Grocery shopping with what’s left of the Snoop Sisters was definitely an adventure.
On a day when we felt more like crying than laughing, it was good to choose laughter.
—
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to
bencath@aol.com.
