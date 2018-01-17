Barrow County Emergency Services is advising citizens to stay home this morning and off the roadways.
According to a news release, numerous accidents have occurred and the roadways all have snow and ice on them.
“Roadways are quickly deteriorating not only in Barrow but around northeast Georgia,” said Capt. Scott Dakin in the release. “Crews are delayed getting to the accident scenes due to the road conditions. Highway 81 has numerous cars that have slid off the roadway. It is best to just stay off the roads.”
Barrow County schools, Bethlehem Christian Academy and Lanier Techincal College are closed today, and government offices are on a two-hour delayed opening.
