The Barrow County Board of Education does not want a referendum on making those 65 or older exempt from school taxes.
Board members said the school district cannot afford to lose more revenue.
Superintendent Chris McMichael made a presentation Tuesday that concludes the effect of such an exemption “would be highly negative to the school system’s budget and programs, especially considering the fact that the system is already severely lagging in terms of funding when compared to the majority of the state.”
“Any further inroads to our already stretched budget are ill advised and will have a definite negative impact on our educational program,” McMichael said.
The superintendent said the county’s resolution was “a bit of a surprise.”
He said the school system “is still playing catch up” from the recession and needs all the funding it has – plus more.
McMichael was interrupted several times by board members making the point that Barrow County’s tax base is too dependent on lower-value houses. Board member Rolando Alvarez said “other places can tax at a much lower rate” and still have more money because of higher house values.
Vice chair Lynn Stevens said Barrow County’s fees for new home construction is backwards.
“Every county around us lowered the cost for larger houses,” she said. Houses of 2,000 square feet and more had a per square foot charge that is lower than Barrow’s, she said.
When is it enough for them. How long do we over 65 have to pay for tax paid baby sitting service. You can call it what you want but it is a baby sitting service whether you like to hear that or not.
Just remember everyone ... you voted for these people. Now they are turning their backs on us. There will be another election coming up in the future.
If you don't vote these people out ... then you get what you vote brings you.
We are THE FREEDOM PARTY.
We believe in lower taxes (not raising taxes).
We believe in less governmental intrusion into our lives.
We believe in equal opportunity for all of our citizens (not equal results of misery).
And yet you vote for the same people that have raised taxes from a car payment to a house payment in the span of a decade -> http://www.barrowga.org/government/pdf/Millage-History.pdf of waste...
Seems they are more interested housing not teaching.