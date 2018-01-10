Winder council approves rezoning, annexation of tracts for phase 2 of Gateway development; new members sworn in

Winder City Council, at its meeting on Tuesday, approved the rezoning of one tract and the rezoning and annexation of another tract for phase 2 of the Gateway at University Parkway development.
The first tract, totaling just over 6 acres and located at the northeast intersection of Harry McCarty Road and Ga. 316, was approved for rezoning for commercial development and will include retail, restaurant and office space, according to an application submitted by Wayne Bartlett of Boulevard Shoppes, LLC.
The second tract, totaling 4.7 acres and located at the northeast intersection of Harry McCarty Road and Exchange Boulevard, was approved for annexation and commercial zoning.
Tuesday’s meeting was the first for new councilmen Chris Akins and Jimmy Terrell, who were sworn in by city attorney John Stell at the beginning of the meeting. Akins won the November election for the at-large seat over Todd Saxton to replace former councilman Bob Dixon. Terrell was elected in Ward 3, defeating incumbent Ridley Parrish. Morris, who won re-election without opposition in Ward 1, was also sworn in for another term.
See the full story in the Jan. 10 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
