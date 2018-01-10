County commissioners deny rezone request near Park 53

The Barrow County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday shot down a request to rezone property for residential development over concerns that doing so would not be in keeping with the county’s comprehensive plan.
Applicant Wayne Bartlett had sought to rezone 4 acres of a 10.38-acre tract at 935 Austin Road in Winder in order to build four higher-end single-family lots that would include homes that would be at least 1,800 square feet and be priced in the $400,000-$500,000 range.
The property is located near the Park 53 industrial park at Ga. 316 and Ga. 53 and is part of the “Cultural Center Gateway” under the county’s future land-use map.
The county planning department had recommended denial of the request while the planning commission recommended approval.
Bartlett, who lives across from the property and has sold off tracts nearby to future homeowners, and attorney John Stell said they believed the high-end residential development was the most suitable use for the property since a cultural arts center, once proposed nearby, never materialized. They were joined by two of the purchasers in voicing support for the request during a public hearing Tuesday.
“We do not believe this request conflicts with the comprehensive plan because we’re seeking low-density residential development,” Stell said. “The comprehensive plan discourages high-density residential development on the north side of 316. We are on the south side with a low-density development. We believe that’s why the planning board recommended approval.”
“We’re trying to make it a desirable area for people to live at a higher price point,” Bartlett added, saying the goal was to meet the demand of a median between higher-scale homes in developments like the Georgia Club and starter homes.
