Barrow BOE expected to buy data management software

The Barrow County Board of Education is expected to approve the purchase of new software for data management at its meeting next week.
Ken Greene, assistant superintendent for support services, told the board Tuesday the new software would handle information for attendance, discipline, grading, benchmark, enrollment, financial and human resources.
He said the system that is being used has been fine, but it has “outgrown its usefulness.”
The new SAP software will “pull everything we’re doing together,” he said.
The cost is expected to be $63,000 the first year and a bit more than $19,000 annually. He said the school district will save about $7,640 a year on maintenance costs.
The school system is using three kinds of software now that will be done by one system.
Joe Perno, assistant superintendent for system operations, said the donation of more than 90 acres of land that will be used to expand the district’s agriculture programs has been completed.
The land is along Ga. 53, near the Oconee-Barrow county line. Perno said teacher Ashley Best helped arrange the donation.
The Southeastern Trust for Parks and Land donated the property.
He also said a group, including Holsenbeck Elementary student Joshua Wright, met to talk about remodeling the school cafeteria. Wright won the Uncle Ben’s Cooking Contest and a $30,000 prize for remodeling the cafeteria.
Perno said the group is trying to get the project done before Wright leaves the school this spring. He is a fifth-grader.
For more on Tuesday's meeting, see the Jan. 10 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
