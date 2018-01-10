Bethlehem council denies rezoning request at meeting

The Bethlehem Town Council, on Monday, in a 3-2 split vote, denied a rezoning request for 8.57 acres.
The property owner, Maria G. Juarez, requested to have the property re-zoned from R-1 Residential to Agricultural to build a 36-by-72-foot horse barn for farming. Juarez also wanted to place a mobile home on the property.
The council held a public hearing on the rezoning request prior to the vote. There were no citizens to speak for or against the request.
The property, located on Gifton Thomas Road, backs up to the Thorn Brook Subdivision and council member Joe Price said he had contacted 12 property owners in the subdivision about the proposed rezoning and 11 were opposed to the rezoning and one said he didn’t care “one way or the other.”
“The proposed barn would be right at the entrance to the subdivision,” Price said. And property owners felt this would have a negative effect on their property values.
The Barrow County Economic and Community Development staff recommended denial of the request as the Comprehensive Land Use Plan does not support the request.
After some discussion on the issue, council member Scott Morgan made the motion to deny the request, Price seconded the motion and council member Tommy Buchanan voted to deny. Council members Wayne Ridgeway and Tommy Parten voted against the motion to deny. Mayor Sandy McNab said if he was able to vote he would also vote against the motion to deny.
Ridgeway said he was “concerned with this,” since other property in the area is zoned Agricultural.
Ridgeway asked Juarez if she was told when she purchased the land, roughly eight months ago, that it was zoned R-1. Juarez said she was not.
Ridgeway explained to Juarez that in R-1 zoning you cannot build an accessory structure first; the primary dwelling must be built first. Also, in R-1 the accessory structure cannot be greater than 50-percent of the heated square footage of the dwelling. So, even if a mobile home was allowed, the barn could only be 50-percent of the square footage of the mobile home.
