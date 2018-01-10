Langley appointed mayor pro tem, Auburn council passes items at meeting

Auburn city councilwoman Peggy Langley was appointed mayor pro tem for 2018 during council’s meeting on Jan. 4. Council appoints a mayor pro tem every year to fill in for the mayor when needed. Councilman Jay Riemenschneider held the post last year.
Also at the meeting, council members Robert Vogel and Bill Ackworth were sworn in for new terms, which will expire at the end of 2021. Both men were up for re-election last year and were the only candidates to qualify, automatically earning new terms and leading to the election being canceled.
In other business at the meeting, council:
•appointed and swore in members of the city’s various boards.
•handed out city employee service awards.
•approved changes to the city’s police operations manual that provides for stringent language to the criteria for vehicle pursuits. Under the new language, vehicular pursuits would be prohibited “unless there is probable cause to believe that the person(s) being pursued have committed or are committing murder, armed robbery, rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault and aggravated battery; or any action that creates an immediate threat of death or serious bodily injury to another person or a substantial threat to the safety of another person.”
•approved a fireworks contract with East Coast Pyrotechnics for the city’s Independence Day celebration next year. The company has done the fireworks show for several years. Since July 4, 2018 falls on a Wednesday, the city has scheduled the celebration for Saturday, June 30.
•approved a full-time administrative assistant position to assist the public works director along with water and stormwater personnel. The salary would be just over $27,000.
