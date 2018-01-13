Terrell: The conservative apparatchiks

Most of you don’t know Paul Krugman. That may be a blessing.
Paul writes for the New York Times and his NYT column is picked up by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mondays.
I only know him from his weekly whining. Talk about viewing life from the left? Paul’s got it down pat. That and a half-empty glass.
Reading his stuff, however, is a pleasure because it makes me feel pretty grounded.
I don’t believe he has had a good night’s sleep since Nov. 8, 2016. I suspect the Republican win, and especially Donald Trump’s triumph, has raised his blood pressure, churned his stomach and nearly pushed him over the edge.
Last Monday he wrote, “Many of us came into 2017 expecting the worse. And, in many ways, the worst is what we got.”
Krugman is one who would probably have tabled the Constitution and allowed Obama another term. He has spent the past year attacking the Republicans and Donald Trump. I’m not sure he was being honest in his thoughts when he said he had hope for 2018.
I really believe he was a disbeliever and never dreamed Trump would be our 45th president.
Anyway, last Monday Krugman’s rants said Trump was “…every bit as horrible as expected…continues to prove himself utterly unfit for office, morally and intellectually… and the Republican Party…if anything to be worse than one might have expected…(is) composed entirely of cynical apparatchiks, willing to sell out every principle and every shred of their own dignity…”
I was confused for a moment and reread those paragraphs because it pretty much sounded like the Democratic Party he was trashing. It was, however, a thrashing of the conservative movement. I think he must be confused.
By the way, apparatchik, according to Merriam-Webster, is defined as “A member of a Communist apparatus; a blindly devoted official, follower, a member of an organization (such as a corporation or political party).”
There you have it. The conservative movement in America is acting like communists. Those might not be fighting words in New York but I think that speech down here in the South would create a ruckus.
The poor guy just won’t give up. Week after week, he rants, slashes, condemns, polarizes and dumps (for a better word) on the conservative people in this country.
I just can’t recall a period when the vitriol and hatred for one party was so hostile and vituperate in nature. The new left has given new meaning to the words hate, decency, corrupt and cynical. Unfortunately, our American culture and politics are being stressed to the limits. The left says the conservatives in this country are at fault and are becoming less and less democratic. That is not, however, the handwriting on the wall.
Columnists like Krugman, E.J. Dionne, Jr. (Washington Post), and Leonard Pitts (Miami Herald) are screaming and typing as fast as they can week after week attacking the conservative movement and, especially, President Donald Trump.
The national news media continues to churn out minute after minute of anti- Trump and anti-conservative news and editorials. Simply reporting the news is no longer in fashion.
Joining their tirades are Democratic Party leaders Chuck Schumer, Maxine Waters, Keith Ellison, Elizabeth Warren and Tom Perez (Chairman of the Democratic National Committee). All have declared total war on the conservatives in the homeland and make no bones about it.
It’s interesting that they continue to attack the president who was elected by the conservatives.
As the Democratic Party continues to move further left, they seem to believe that if they can defeat Trump, they will control the America that went to the polls and elected the president.
They are so blinded by their hatred for the American way, they can’t even control themselves. When one reads their message and looks at their actions, including their attack last year on one of their own (Bernie Sanders) during the campaign you have to wonder what they are thinking.
The left doesn’t intend to wait until the next election but are hoping to impeach Trump in the coming year. It will be a tough fight because Trump has actually, like him or not, accomplished a number of positives in his presidency.
He allowed our generals to take the fight to ISIS, he drew a line in the sand with Syria and is sticking to it, and he has taken a tough stand with Russia, especially in the Ukraine conflict.
Trump has re-established a strong relationship with Israel, he has put the United Nations on notice, and he has appointed a conservative to the Supreme Court.
In December he was able to get historic tax reform through Congress that both Clark Howard and Wes Moss (both popular investment advisors) say will be a big improvement for the middle class. We also see our unemployment at the lowest point in years, a good indication of economic growth.
If Trump says he has a bigger red button on his desk than his North Korean counterpart has, then I believe our president and it doesn’t keep me awake at night.
Krugman said, “…The GOP seems irretrievably corrupt …America is in mortal danger…and never in the nation’s history have we been ruled by people less trustworthy.”
I’m not sure where the ole fellow has been for the past eight years but I’ve been sleeping pretty soundly since last November. I’m comfortable with the trustworthiness of the conservative movement.
Being called an “apparatchik” hasn’t kept me awake either.
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement in Barrow County and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
Terrell: The conservative apparatchiks
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)