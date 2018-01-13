Bridges: Winter blues and a word on Sessions

The celebrations that are Christmas and New Year’s are over and we are firmly in the middle of Old Man Winter’s grasp.
While temperatures have improved in the last day or so the recent cold snap which put us in a stranglehold was enough to leave me dreaming of an afternoon at the beach or one at Fort Yargo State Park in Winder, my favorite spot for relaxation and reflection (when the weather is right of course).
The winter blues have a tendency to take hold on many of us this time of year. It’s a combination of things. It’s the cold, the lack of daylight hours and the lack of seeing things alive such as the trees and grass. It’s why I always look for a pair of red birds when I put out birdseed. Their vivid colors are a shattering contrast to the dreary background.
I often ask people how they deal with winter, even in Georgia where it typically is not that bad. Some people simply say winter does not bother them.
My father reminds me that winter, and the cold it brings, is necessary for any number of reasons and I know he’s right.
My father’s father was a farmer and I know many of the reasons why winter is necessary as I used to listen to my grandfather talk about them.
However, no matter how hard I try I have a hard time dealing with it. The days when the high (in our state of all places) won’t get out of the 30s and when the low dips into the teens at night are just outright depressing to me for some reason and it has been that way for years.
For me, I try to lose myself in my interests from favorite television shows or movies or being with family or friends. Often even getting a text from someone you know can help make the day better.
It entered my mind in recent days that high school baseball is just around the corner.
While those first games are always brutal in terms of the weather, by mid-season at least the temperatures begin to warm up.
And of course, college football really doesn’t have an offseason anymore.
In a couple of months spring football practice will be here and fans like myself will begin to anticipate the 2018 season.
Winter arrives each year and its severity differs. We were lucky the previous winter and haven’t been as fortunate in this one. I just keep saying “spring will return eventually.” After all, it always has.
•••
This week’s political thumbs down has to go to attorney general Jeff Sessions and his announcement that federal prosecutors will once again crack down on marijuana use even in states where it has been legalized for everything from medical to recreational use.
It’s ironic to hear Sessions take this stance since President Trump has long said issues of this nature should left to the states.
“He (Sessions) represents something that is so Un-American,” said former Congressman and three-time presidential candidate Ron Paul. “The war on drugs is a war on liberty.”
The extremists like Sessions would dictate what drugs cancer patients could use to ease pain. This is of no business of the federal government.
Sessions, though, would likely have no problem in handcuffing a bed-ridden cancer patient for using a drug he deems “evil.”
It’s a bad precedent for Republicans who claim to be for keeping the long arm of government out of our lives. Sessions’ decision borders on the moronic.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
