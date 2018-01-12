Thompson: For Maggie, my best friend

The first time I went to meet my wife’s parents several years back, I walked in the door and saw a dog hiding under a table staring up at me.
The long-haired Jack Russell terrier, Maggie Mae, was scared of me at first but she eventually warmed up.
And after Lauren and I got married and Maggie moved in with us, over the years she became my best friend.
Last Thursday, I had to say goodbye to my best friend, and it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. Cancer took her, unexpectedly and fast.
I understand we made the humane decision and instead of keeping her alive to barely hang on for maybe a few more weeks, saved her from a much more painful demise.
But that doesn’t make it any less gut-wrenching.
When you become a dog owner this is an inevitable part of it, but like many of you would probably agree, pets become a part of the family too.
Maggie was with my wife almost from the beginning. She adopted her in January 2008, a couple of years before I came into the picture, when she was only a few weeks old and small enough to hold in your hand. She was the runt of the litter but, as my wife will tell you, the cutest and most unique.
Maggie, named after a Beatles song like our son as a tribute to her favorite band, was an odd one for sure. She loved tennis balls and would chase them endlessly. More often than not, instead of bringing the ball to us in her mouth, she would dribble it like a soccer ball with her nose.
In addition to balls, she loved vegetables (particularly squash), pillows, lying on top of clothes and sleeping either on or right up against one of us.
Maggie had to have human contact at night and crowded us in the bed. If she wasn’t nestled in between my legs, she probably had her nose buried in my back. Maggie disliked just about every cat and hated squirrels and horses. If we said those words, she would squeal in disapproval. She wasn’t a fan of joggers, either, and would go right for their feet when we encountered them on our walks through the neighborhood or park.
She hated thunder, fireworks and loud noise in general. That included my antics during Georgia football games. While I anxiously paced back and forth around the living room, hid behind couches and kicked chairs, if she wasn’t hiding under the bed, she was looking at me like I was an idiot. For her sake, I watched last week’s Rose Bowl away from home.
Maggie, perhaps because she was the little one, was just a nervous dog, in general. She guarded over our son when he was a baby but was a little less sure at times as he grew into a rambunctious toddler. She was never fully comfortable around other dogs she didn’t know well and didn’t like them getting in her face.
But like any other Jack Russell, she remained fiercely loyal to her people. She was our special, crazy-haired, energetic bundle of joy.
In recent weeks, while still fleet-footed, she became less energetic, something we mostly chalked up to being 10 years old.
But one night I scratched her behind her ears and around her neck, which she always loved, and she screamed. It didn’t seem right. I felt around and noticed a large lump.
We took her to her regular vet on Dec. 14, and, perhaps in a bit of a rush on a crowded day where Maggie was a walk-in appointment, the vet found nothing wrong. She believed it was Maggie’s vertebra and that maybe I had just caught her off guard when I went to scratch her.
She seemed confident enough, not recommending any additional tests, that I shrugged it off. But Maggie didn’t improve. The next week, she yelped again when we touched her around the lump.
Two days before Christmas, a visit to another vet for a second opinion confirmed our worst fears. Maggie was diagnosed with cancer and given only a few weeks at most to live. Specifically, she had a spindle cell tumor. From what I’ve researched, most of those turn out to be benign and are at least treatable, even though many usually require amputation. But in Maggie’s case, the tumor was malignant and growing from her neck. We understood all we could do was keep her comfortable until her quality of life went so far downhill that we would have to put her to sleep.
It felt like a grave death sentence, but those next 11 days gave us a chance to really think about all the wonderful times we had with her and to shower her with extra love and affection.
Maggie felt rough, but for a few days was still well enough to run after the ball until she couldn’t hold her neck the right way anymore. Pain medication and steroids kept her eating and drinking for a little while until she gradually showed no interest.
Last week, we set up Maggie’s final trip to the vet for last Thursday afternoon. We took off work to be with her all day. Like the night before, she slept for a little while on my chest. When the time came to take her, we were devastated.
Dying is a part of life, but none of this really seems fair. We could have had more years with her. It’s infuriating that for all the wonderful advancements our society has made in medicine and technology, we still don’t have the cure for cancer.
Our son is (probably thankfully) not old enough to understand all of this, but my wife and I feel like a big part of our life is missing.
My father and stepmother foster dogs. They have a few of their own; others they prepare for a comfortable life elsewhere, others they just give a warm, loving home to live out their final days. It takes a special person to be able to do that and I deeply admire them for it. I don’t think I’d be able to do it. It’s too easy to become attached.
But they understand there are always going to be animals out there in need of a home and a family. There are dogs and cats in Barrow County that need that now. I’d encourage any of you who are thinking about adopting to do so and love them like any other member of the family.
I think it will be a long while before we own a pet again. My wife’s heart especially has been shattered enough that she doesn’t want to go through it again. Maybe in time.
For now, we remember our sweet Maggie, who hopefully is somewhere peaceful, running free of pain and chasing after tennis balls. If there are windows in heaven, I know she’s sitting on top of a sofa staring outside of them.
I hope to see you again one day, Maggie, and hold you. Until then, I love you. Our bed is not nearly crowded enough.
—
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
Thompson: For Maggie, my best friend
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)