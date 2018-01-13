Jacks: A few favorite breakfast recipes

The excitement surrounding the football National Championship has continued another week with Georgia right in the middle of it.
When you read my column this week the game will be over and we will either be the champs or runners-up. It has been a great year being a Dawg fan. Win or lose, I’ll always be a Dawg fan. You can look at the inside and outside of my house and tell that. You can’t walk in a room in my house without seeing a Bulldawg in it. And of course, my favorite color is red and I wear it often.
—
I love trying new things for breakfast especially during the holidays and then if they are good I keep using them. I’ve had several requests for breakfast casserole recipes so I’m going to share a few of them with you this week.
Pecan
French Toast
Ingredients:
1 loaf French bread, sliced
6 eggs
1 1/2 cups milk
1 1/2 cups half and half
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1/8 tsp. nutmeg
1 tsp. cinnamon
Directions:
Arrange bread in a lightly greased 9x13-inch baking pan; set aside. Beat together remaining ingredients; pour over bread. Cover; refrigerate overnight. Spread topping over mixture; bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 55 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.
Topping:
1/2 cup butter, softened
2 Tbsps. maple syrup
1 cup brown sugar, packed
1 cup chopped pecans
Directions:
Mix all ingredients together.
—
Sausage and
Pecan Casserole
Ingredients:
8 oz. pkg. pork breakfast sausage links
16 oz. loaf cinnamon bread, cubed
6 eggs, beaten
1 1/2 cup half and half
1 1/2 cups milk
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 cup chopped pecans
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 tsp. nutmeg
Directions:
Brown sausage in a skillet over medium heat; drain and thinly slice. Place bread cubes in a 9x13-inch baking pan sprayed with non-stick vegetable spray. Top with sausages and set aside. In a bowl, beat together remaining ingredients. Pour egg mixture over sausage; press down gently. Cover and refrigerate overnight. In the morning, make Topping; sprinkle over top. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 35 minutes or until bubbly and eggs are set.
Topping:
1 cup brown sugar, packed
1 cup chopped pecans
1/2 cup butter, softened
2 Tbsps. maple syrup
Directions:
Stir together all ingredients with a fork until crumbly.
—
Egg and
Mushroom Bake
Ingredients:
1 dozen eggs, beaten and scrambled
8 oz. pkg. sliced mushrooms
10 3/4 oz. can cream of mushroom soup
2/3 cup milk
8 oz. jar bacon bits
1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
Directions:
Spread eggs in the bottom of a greased 1 1/2 quart casserole dish; top with mushrooms. Set aside. Combine soup and milk in a microwave safe bowl; heat in a microwave oven on high for 3 minutes, stirring after each minute. Pour over mushrooms; sprinkle with bacon bits and Cheddar cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
—
Best Brunch
Casserole
Ingredients:
4 cups croutons
2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
8 eggs, beaten
4 cups milk
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. pepper
2 tsps. mustard
1 tsp. dried minced onions
6 slices bacon, crisply cooked and crumbled
Directions:
Spread croutons in a greased 9x13-inch baking pan; sprinkle with cheese and set aside. In a bowl, whisk together remaining ingredients except bacon; pour over cheese. Sprinkle bacon on top. Bake uncovered at 325 degrees for 55 to 60 minutes until set.
—
