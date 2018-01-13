Holloway: New Year’s resolutions

It is a week into the new year, and I hope that each of you have found some resolve in meeting your resolutions.
As for me, one of my resolutions is to live a more ecofriendly lifestyle. This is not something new for my family. We are familiar with the 3 R’s — reduce, reuse, and recycle — and generally we try to be eco-conscious. While some things we do fairly well, like buying most of our books second-hand, using homemade cleaning products, and eating seasonally, in other areas we could certainly improve, and one of those areas is reducing waste.
The average American creates 1,600 pounds of trash each year, which means a family of four, like mine, could generate over three tons of trash each year. Yikes!
Living in Barrow County, and seeing the looming growth of the landfill, this problem is continually in our sight, as well as our noses. Reducing waste slows the need for more landfills, reduces pollution and protects our natural resources, what’s not to like about that?
There are many ways to reduce waste in a meaningful way. Of course, the easiest was to reduce waste is by buying less stuff. Shopping second-hand, donating items no longer wanted or needed, buying products with less packaging, and going paperless for billing and magazines are all easy ways to reduce waste. Another impactful way to reduce household waste every week is by composting, which is something my family is focusing on in the upcoming year.
Compost, put simply, is managed decomposition. Kitchen scraps and yard waste can be combined in a ratio that promotes decomposition, and turns waste into rich organic matter for your garden. Compost helps soil retain moisture, adds nutrients to soil, and improves soil texture. It is glorious for improving the soil quality in your garden.
Before we moved to Barrow County, we kept chickens, and they took care of all our vegetable scraps. For the past few months however, vegetable scraps, eggs-shells, and coffee grounds have all gone in the garbage. Not so ecofriendly. To fix this, my handy husband built a compost bin for the backyard this past weekend out of pallets. We are using a traditional three-bin system, though there are several good options for creating your compost bin.
Throughout the week we will collect kitchen waste, avoiding oils, meat, and cheeses, in a sealed container in the fridge. At the end of the week, all contents will be added to our compost pile, along with leaves from our yard. Good compost requires a good mix of “greens” to “browns.”
Greens include vegetable and fruit scraps, and browns include straw and leaves. Two parts brown to one part green is a good rule of thumb for the right compost ratio. It is also helpful to add in a handful of dirt or finished compost to introduce more of the bacteria that will transform your kitchen trash into garden treasure.
The bacteria and fungi that work to break compost down need moisture. Add water when needed; a good compost pile is moist, like a sponge, but not sopping. Bacteria also need oxygen. Turning compost every couple of weeks is also important to aerate the pile, and mix components. Aim for a 3’x3’ compost pile for the best results.
While a well-managed pile can be completely composted in a matter of weeks, most compost piles take several months to fully decompose.
Composting is one way our family chooses to reduce waste and become more eco-friendly. For more information on reducing waste, check out the Extension Circular “Reduce”. For more information on composting, read the Extension Circular “Composting and Mulching”. Links to both resources are located on the Barrow County Extension Facebook page.
Alicia Holloway is the Barrow County Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent. She can be reached by e-mail at aholloway@uga.edu, by phone at 770-307-3029, or by stopping by the County Extension Office at 90 Lanthier St. in Winder. Follow Barrow County Extension on Facebook @BarrowCountyExtension.
