The Winder-Barrow boys basketball team overcame a double-digit deficit at home Friday night to beat crosstown rival Apalachee, 65-62, in a GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA battle.
It was the third consecutive victory for Winder-Barrow over Apalachee dating back to last season.
The Bulldoggs (5-9, 1-1 region) trailed 37-22 at halftime and were down by as many as 19 points late in the third quarter and 12 points with less than five minutes to play. But Tramon Campbell scored 19 second-half points, finishing with 22 on the night, and hit some key 3-pointers late, and Tyreek Perkins' three with 1:02 remaining put the Bulldoggs up for good. Lamonta Mack also had 22 points and turned in a strong defensive performance as well for the Bulldoggs.
Meanwhile, Apalachee (7-7, 0-1) saw another late lead slip away. The Wildcats also played most of the second half without star forward Derek Miller, who got in foul trouble early and finished with only 2 points. Sharpshooter Brandon Bannis was also held scoreless in the second half after pouring in 9 in the first half. Jamonte Wallace led the Wildcats in scoring with 18 points while Deron Collier had 16.
In the girls game earlier in the evening, Winder-Barrow led just 20-13 at halftime but had a strong second half to cruise to a 57-23 win.
The Lady Bulldoggs (10-3, 1-1) were led by Olivia Nelson-Ododa, who finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds and a pair of blocks. Latrice Perkins scored 14 second-half points to finish with 20 while Chellia Watson added 14.
Apalachee (6-8, 0-1) was led by Briana Bryson with 8 points. Nakia Hooks finished with 6 points and 11 rebounds.
The Apalachee teams continue region play Saturday with a trip to Dacula. The girls game will tip off at 5 p.m. followed by the boys at 6:30 p.m. The Lady Wildcats and Wildcats will visit Habersham Central on Tuesday for yet another region contest.
The Winder-Barrow teams travel to Flowery Branch on Saturday for a non-region battle with the girls game beginning at 5 p.m. followed by the boys. The Lady Doggs and Bulldoggs will then host Dacula on Tuesday.
For more on Friday's game and other action, see the Jan. 10 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
