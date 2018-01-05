Fresh off his selection to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s all-state first team, Winder-Barrow junior defensive end Logan Cash earned another nod last week.
Cash was named first-team all-state for GHSA Class AAAAAA by the Georgia Sportswriters Association, making him the first consensus first-teamer for Winder-Barrow since offensive lineman Matt Sorrells in 1996.
Cash, a 6-foot-2, 252-pounder who is being pursued by several Division I FBS schools, led the entire state in sacks with 23.5 in 2017, helping lead the Bulldoggs to a 9-3 season, a region runner-up finish and their first playoff victory in 24 years. He was joined on the first team by fellow Region 8-AAAAAA player Jalen Perry (athlete) of Dacula on offense while Lanier offensive lineman Collin Foster, Gainesville linebacker Keith Harris and Dacula defensive back Michael Burrell made the second team. Harrison quarterback Justin Fields was named Offensive Player of the Year for Class AAAAAA by the GSWA while Lee County defensive back Otis Reese earned the top defensive honor and Lee County’s Dean Fabrizio was Coach of the Year. Cartersville quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named the All-Classification Player of the Year.
Winder-Barrow DE Cash earns another all-state nod
