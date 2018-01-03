Apalachee’s top two wrestlers had solid showings again last weekend in the Hook ‘Em Holiday Clash at Lambert High School.
Corbin Lang finished third at 220 pounds, going 5-1 for the tournament and running his overall record to 28-6 on the year.
Lang pinned Jonathan Marin of Flowery Branch, Natanel Gedion of West Forsyth and Elias Barbosa of Pope before being pinned by Toombs County’s Ervin Mincey in a semifinal match. He bounced back with a 5-4 decision over Jean Malivert of Cypress Lake (Fla.) in the consolation semifinals and then won the third-place match over Camion Snead of Crisp County in an 8-7 decision.
Meanwhile, at 170 pounds, Sam Skinner went 4-3 in the tournament, finishing sixth.
Skinner won his first two matches, pinning Habersham Central’s Tanner Wade and Lambert’s Brett Malinowski, but was pinned by Franklin County’s Abe Hafez in the quarterfinals.
Still, Skinner bounced back in the consolation bracket, pinning Elbert County’s Cameron Fortson and winning a 13-8 decision over Chris Sheehan of Pope before losing in the consolation semis to Turner County’s Jay Morrow by a 12-4 decision.
Skinner then dropped the fifth-place match to Thomas Godbee of Vidalia by pin.
Skinner is now 26-8 on the season.
Josh Delay (126 poinds), Caleb Waycaster (138) and Cody Tobiasz (285) also won matches for Apalachee.
The Wildcats will next compete in the GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA duals at Gainesville High School on Saturday.
