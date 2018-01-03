Basketball: Bulldoggs drop 2 of 3 in South Carolina tournament

The Winder-Barrow boys basketball team got off to a good start in last week’s Apple Classic Christmas Tournament at West-Oak High School in Westminster, S.C. with a win, but dropped their final two games to finish 1-2 for the week.
In the tournament opener on Dec. 27, the Bulldoggs lost a 15-point second-half lead against Cornerstone Charter Academy of Belle Isle, Fla., falling behind in the final minute, but then hit a pair of big shots late to come away with a 54-52 victory.
Brock Landis and Tramon Campbell led Winder-Barrow (4-9) in scoring for the game.
On Thursday, the Bulldoggs dropped a 54-52 game at the buzzer to Christ Church Episcopal of Greenville, S.C. Campbell and Perkins led the Doggs in scoring.
Perkins, a sophomore who is filling in for injured starting guard Jay Griggs, had a strong tournament, finishing in double figures in all three games, including a 23-point effort against Stephens County on Friday. However, the Bulldoggs didn’t get much help elsewhere against Stephens County in an 81-52 loss.
See more in the Jan. 3 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
