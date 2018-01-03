Basketball: Apalachee girls go 2-1 in Morgan Co. tourney; Wildcats finish 1-2

Apalachee girls basketball coach Gary Compton wasn’t entirely satisfied with the way his team performed in last week’s Sweet South Classic at Morgan County High School, but the Lady Wildcats did come away with a 2-1 record to improve to 6-7 overall on the year.
After dropping the tournament opener to Mill Creek, 58-14 on Thursday, the Lady Wildcats bounced back with a 42-33 win over Columbia on Friday and a 36-33 victory over KIPP Atlanta Collegiate.
In the win over Columbia, Apalachee led 14-5 after a quarter and 26-8 at halftime, but struggled in the second half, allowing the Lady Eagles to climb their way back into it. Columbia got to within seven points with a minute left, but Nakia Hooks drove the lane on the ensuing possession and scored to salt the game away.
Hooks finished with a team-high 13 points while Cerey Bradford added 9.
The Lady Wildcats will resume action Friday when they open up GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play against crosstown rival and Class AAAAAA juggernaut Winder-Barrow at 7 p.m.
Then on Saturday, they travel to Dacula for a 5 p.m. start and will stay on the road for a clash with Habersham Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Apalachee boys went 1-2 in the Morgan County tournament, losing to Butler 65-58 on Thursday before bouncing back with a 52-48 win over KIPP Atlanta on Friday and then dropping an overtime contest to Lanier, Ala. on Saturday, 73-68.
The Wildcats (7-6) had to rally from down double digits to topple KIPP Atlanta and were down 34-22 early in the third quarter when they went on a 16-0 run to seize control. Derek Miller scored 4 points and Deron Collier made three straight baskets to cut the lead to 34-32 at the end of the period, and DeMarcus Wester’s put-back off an offensive rebound tied the game with 7:28 remaining. On Apalachee’s next possession, Brandon Bannis drove to the basket for a score and then a dunk by Miller made it 38-34.
Apalachee led by as many as seven points in the fourth quarter, but the game remained tight throughout. Jamonte Wallace sealed the game with a pair of free throws with 22 seconds left.
Miller scored a team-high 19 points, while Bannis added 10.
In the loss to Lanier, Wallace scored 22 points and Miller had 19 again.
The Wildcats will open region play at Winder-Barrow at 8:30 p.m. Friday and then will face sixth-ranked Dacula on Saturday before visiting Habersham Central on Tuesday.
See more in the Jan. 3 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
