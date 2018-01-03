Updated: Petition started to keep chamber at depot

An online petition is circulating to keep the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce at the old train depot on Porter Street in Winder after City Council voted last month to terminate a lease agreement for the building with the chamber at the end of 2018.
The petition on change.org, titled “Keep the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce at the Historic Downtown Depot,” had garnered 47 signatures as of Tuesday morning. It was started by chamber member LD DeKatch.
“Last month (the council) voted to evict the chamber at the end of this year with no explanation,” DeKatch wrote in an email to chamber members. “If we get enough signatures, hopefully they will see how the chamber members feel and will vote to let us keep our place in the community.”
See more in the Jan. 3 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
#1 Abby on 01/03/18 at 03:25 PM [Reply]
What a joke!!
#2 Paul on 01/03/18 at 03:41 PM [Reply]
This takes the cake. A do nothing origination trying to force the city to keep their do nothing place open to do nothing in it.
#3 Phil on 01/03/18 at 03:58 PM [Reply]
I want anyone from this group to show us ANYTHING they did that has helped you or me in our lives. Where or when did they help us with our utility bill, tax bill, EMS, Fire, cost of groceries, health insurance, auto insurance, school taxes. Already have job. Surely don't need them to find us a job.
#4 steve on 01/03/18 at 04:03 PM [Reply]
When we merge with the county we want need them. SEE YA!!!
