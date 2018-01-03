An online petition is circulating to keep the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce at the old train depot on Porter Street in Winder after City Council voted last month to terminate a lease agreement for the building with the chamber at the end of 2018.
The petition on change.org, titled “Keep the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce at the Historic Downtown Depot,” had garnered 47 signatures as of Tuesday morning. It was started by chamber member LD DeKatch.
“Last month (the council) voted to evict the chamber at the end of this year with no explanation,” DeKatch wrote in an email to chamber members. “If we get enough signatures, hopefully they will see how the chamber members feel and will vote to let us keep our place in the community.”
