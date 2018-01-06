Bridgeman: Growth, politics likely to require attention

I’m ready to quit paying attention to years. I’m a whole lot closer to that wizened, grizzled old fella who’s tottering out the door with a sash that says “2017” than I am the fresh-faced babe with “2018” on him.
That’s enough looking back.
The upcoming year promises to be lively in our area and at the state and national levels. You probably will like the year if you are a government and/or political junkie. Not so much if you are not.
***
If you live in Braselton, Hoschton, pretty much all of Jackson County, Banks County or Barrow County, the topic of growth is likely to be part of the public discourse much of the next year.
In Jackson County, it is increasingly how to restrict growth, especially warehouses.
In Barrow County, if you’re at all close to the school system, it is how to get builders to stop constructing small houses on small lots — starter homes — plus the continued effort to attract business and industry.
In Banks County, growth remains more of an aspiration than fact. However, some building is going on and some prospects are at least “kicking the tires,” as one economic developer I know says.
The one county in the Mainstreet Newspapers coverage area not mentioned is Madison County. It is more off the beaten path — it is not between Atlanta and Athens, as is Barrow. And it’s not on an interstate, as are Jackson and Banks.
That interstate seems to be a blessing and a curse. The Atlanta-to-Charlotte — and points north — corridor is booming and is likely to continue to boom. Developers like that. Jackson is “hot” right now because it still has open spaces and relatively cheap land. That price and land won’t last. The prices will soon be out of sight.
Hall County, which has an interstate spur to Gainesville, also is booming with growth and manufacturing, is much more of the mix. Part of that is a conscious decision on the part of development officials at the local level, part is the historical accidents that brought German and Japanese companies to the area.
Jackson has a touch of that with Kubota, which has an even larger presence in Gainesville.
It is quite interesting to hear folks in Banks County criticize potential development as being “like Gwinnett,” which they moved to Banks to get away from. The beginnings of that kind of critique can be heard in Braselton and Jefferson, especially about warehouse/distribution facilities. That is becoming known as “logistics,” partly to get away from the negative connotations.
I’ll bet Barrow County would welcome a million-square-foot warehouse if it brought several hundred thousand dollars per year in tax revenue.
***
State politicians will be ubiquitous this year. Everybody is running. We elect far too many statewide officials.
Why do we need an elected insurance commissioner or agriculture commissioner or secretary of state? They could all be appointed by the governor or legislature, or appointed by the governor and confirmed by the legislature.
We certainly do not need a superintendent of schools and the governor’s office of student achievement. Again, the education commission should be appointed by the governor. At the moment, we have two competing power centers — and it hurts education.
Even then, we’d still have a lieutenant governor and attorney general to elect.
As we now operate, Georgia has a lot of “governors-in-waiting.” That doesn’t count the state senators or representatives who see themselves in the top office.
***
One more political item — the national scene will focus on the “midterm” elections, but it largely will be about Donald Trump.
We’ll see how that goes.
I’ll repeat: My real objection to the man is he has no core belief. He is an empty suit who lies to hear himself. He lies about large and small, important and insignificant things.
I don’t understand that — nor do I value it. He does far too much damage to the country and to its ideals to put up with his nonsense.
As long as I have been alive, the U.S. has been great. It still is — despite Trump.
***
Part of the growth equation is the school systems in Jackson and surrounding counties.
Jefferson is beginning to feel constrictions; Commerce welcomes new students with open arms; Jackson County has multitudes of new students on the west side and few on the east — leading to a school building program.
Barrow County’s schools are growing by a few hundred per year, which is causing plans for a new high school. The county can’t pay for that all at once, so it might be built in stages or long-term bonds could be sold.
Banks and Madison county schools have room to grow — but not everywhere. If growth goes in the wrong place — such as it has in west Jackson County — schools can get overcrowded quickly.
All of the systems will struggle with students’ needs — what they need to learn, what courses need to be added, how to find qualified teachers in certain subjects.
The current rage in education is to “train” students for career and college ready — both.
I can’t remember the last time I heard an argument that education — learning — is of value just for learning’s sake.
Everything has a price tag, it seems.
—
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
