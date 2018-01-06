Terrell: Random thoughts

I spent the week reading and closing out some emails in preparation for 2018.
Some had been forwarded to me suggesting I might use some of the information in future columns.
I found several of interest that were thought-provoking, some were entertaining, and some simply needed trashing.
It always amazes me what you can find on the internet or in emails that require some time for soul searching or keyboard searching.
The first one to catch my attention called out Big Pharma.
In essence, the substance of the article attacked the pharmaceutical industry in America.
Accordingly, the industry is a $1.2 trillion industry that controls the FDA, most of Washington and anything else that it touches.
Probably all of us have wondered at one time or another why we haven’t found a cure for cancer and many of the other deadly diseases that affect so many people throughout the world. It’s a valid question.
We have a number of medicines to control and reduce symptoms and medical problems but what have we actually cured?
Does Big Pharma really want to find cures or is Big Pharma only interested in the financial side of things?
The article pointed out that President Franklin Roosevelt may have been saved from polio but the companies wanted to manage polio and not eradicate it from the face of the earth.
Ten years later Jonas Salk developed the polio vaccine and would not patent it because he was against pharmaceutical company profiteering.
It’s been more than 60 years and the big question remains what have our medical experts actually cured?
Another article (Washington Post – C. Ingram) in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution this past week reported: “American lives are shorter on average than those in other wealthy nations and the gap is growing wider according to the latest data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
A scary thought: What if the pharmaceuticals haven’t been honest with us after all?
What if there are cures hidden away from the public in order to keep profits high?
Another story that gained attention last week was the latest Rasmussen public opinion poll on the popularity of President Donald Trump.
Trump has been in office less than a year and the national news media daily crows about his low ratings in the polls.
Rasmussen’s latest poll, however, has President Trump with a 46 percent approval rating and a 53 percent disapproval rating.
So what?
On the same date in 2009, a Rasmussen poll showed Barack Obama with a 46 percent approval rating and a 53 percent disapproval rating! Maybe things aren’t as bad as the media would have us believe.
While we are on the president, an internet news site this week reported that Department of Justice (DOJ) officials contributed more than $400,000 to the Hillary Clinton campaign last year.
The same report indicated that DOJ employees contributed about $22,000 to the Trump campaign.
Neither was illegal as long as the funds remain gifts from personal funds. We should all wonder why any DOJ official should feel obligated to give to any campaign.
One of the entertaining emails made a solid point regarding immigration.
The writer said, “My ancestors were immigrants. However, they entered the country legally, didn’t cost the government a dime, didn’t ask the country to adjust to them or to learn to speak their language and didn’t burn the flag.”
Another one supporting the wall between the United States and Mexico said, “We can’t fund a wall to keep illegals out, but we can fund sanctuary cities to keep them in.”
A friend forwarded an email asking, “Why is it OK for professional athletes, singers and entertainers to make $50-$75 million a year but not OK for a CEO of a company with thousands of employees and $100 million in profits to make $5 million?”
You don’t find athletes and entertainers supporting a cut in their profits!
And here’s a quote that many of us, maybe most, will agree with.
I don’t know the author since I received it attached to an email but it seems to be on target.
“The news is not about news anymore. It’s about protecting some people, destroying others, and shoving a globalist agenda down the collective throats of Americans.”
I hope all of you have a wonderful 2018!
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement in Barrow County and is a Winder city councilman-elect. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
