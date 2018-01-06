Jacks: Soups for the winter

I hope each of you have a great New Year.
I try to sit down and make practical New Year’s resolutions that will make me a better person. So here’s my short list. I hope to continue to smile and make others feel better, to have a caring heart and always help those in need, to continue to help the homeless Veterans, to eat healthy and exercise daily and maintain my weight loss from two years ago, always be the friend you can count on day or night and to be there for my two grandsons, Tucker and Levi, when they need me.
My door and kitchen are always open to friends. Those are my wishes for 2018.
Winter has officially arrived and the cold makes a good bowl of soup taste good. I have a few healthy recipes for soup to share this week. I’m back on my healthy eating so these are some I’m cooking and freezing the extras for later.
Butternut Squash
and Carrot Soup
Ingredients:
1 Tbsps. butter or margarine
3 cups peeled, diced butternut squash (about 1 small squash)
2 cups thinly sliced carrots (2 medium carrots)
3/4 cup thinly clicked leeks or chopped onions
2 (14.5 ounce) cans reduced sodium chicken broth
1/4 tsp. ground white pepper
1/4 tsp. nutmeg
1/4 cup regular or fat-free half and half or light cream
Directions:
In a saucepan over medium heat melt butter or margarine. Add squash, carrots and leeks or onion to pan. Cook, covered for 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add broth. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat. Simmer covered for 25 minutes or until vegetables are very tender.
Slow Cooker
Vegetable Soup
Ingredients:
1 medium onion, chopped
2 medium carrots, chopped
2 stalks celery, chopped
12 ounces fresh green beans cut into ½-inch pieces
4 cups chopped kale
2 medium zucchinis, chopped
4 Roma tomatoes, seeded and chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 (15 ounce) cans no salt added cannellini or other white beans, rinsed
4 cups low sodium chicken broth or low sodium vegetable broth
2 tsps. salt
1/2 tsp. ground pepper
2 tsps. red wine vinegar
8 tsps. prepared pesto
Directions:
Combine onions, carrots, celery, green beans, kale, zucchini, tomatoes, garlic, white beans, broth, salt and pepper in a 6-quart or larger slow cooker. Cook on high for 4 hours or 6 hours on low. Stir in vinegar and top each serving of soup with 1 tsp. pesto.
Roasted Tomato
and Vegetable Soup
Ingredients:
1 Tbsp. olive oil
1 medium onion, chopped
1 stalk celery, sliced
1 medium carrot, chopped
1 tsp. bottled minced garlic (2 cloves)
3 (14.5 ounce) cans reduced sodium chicken broth
2 cups cubed, peeled butternut squash
1 (14.5 ounce) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes or 1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained
1 (15 to 19 ounce) can white kidney beans (cannellini beans), rinsed and drained
1 small zucchini, halved lengthwise and sliced
1 cup small broccoli and/or cauliflower florets
1 Tbsp. snipped fresh oregano or 2 tsps. dried oregano, crushed
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
Freshly shredded Parmesan cheese (optional)
Direction:
In a 4-quart Dutch oven heat oil over medium heat.
Add onion, celery, carrots and garlic. Cook for 5 minutes. Stir in broth, squash and undrained tomatoes. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes. Add beans, zucchini, broccoli, oregano, salt and pepper. Cook for 5 minutes more. If desired sprinkle each serving with Parmesan cheese.
**Slow Cooker Version: Omit olive oil. Add all ingredients except zucchini, broccoli, fresh oregano, salt and pepper. Cook for 7 to 8 hours on low heat or 3 1/2 to 4 on high. Add remaining ingredients and cook an additional 30 minutes on high.
Loaded Baked
Potato Soup
Ingredients:
1 Tbsps. Canola oil
2 slices bacon, cut in half
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 1/2 lbs. medium russet potatoes (2-3), scrubbed and diced
4 cups reduced sodium chicken broth
1/2 cup reduced fat sour cream
1/2 cup shredded extra sharp Cheddar cheese, divided
1/4 tsp. freshly ground pepper
1/4 cup snipped chives or finely chopped scallion greens
Directions:
Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add bacon and cook, turning occasionally until crisp, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel to drain. Leave the oil and bacon drippings in the pan. Add onion to the pan and cook, stirring until starting to soften 2 to 3 minutes. Add potatoes and broth. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer and cook until the potatoes are tender, 12 to 15 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer about half the potatoes to a bowl and mash until almost smooth, but still a little chunky. Return potatoes to the pan along with sour cream, 1/4 cup cheese and pepper. Cook, stirring until cheese is melted and the soup is heated through, 1 to 2 minutes. Serve garnished with crumbled bacon, the remaining 1/4 cup cheese and chives (or scallion greens).
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
