Bennett: Welcome 2018!

Posted by
Administrator
in Column Archives
Saturday, January 6. 2018
Comments (0)
Each near year brings with it a clean slate of opportunity, and sometimes the motivation to make positive changes.
The old calendar is discarded, or filed away for record-keeping, and the new one is hung with anticipation of what the new year will bring.
It’s not an entirely clean slate, however. How sad and desperate that would be! While we are blessed to take the good things with us into the new year, by the same token, the not-so-good things will follow us as well. Life is a recipe of good ingredients, as well as the not-so-good.
A baker knows that the list of ingredients needed to make a delicious cake, if each tasted alone, could be very unpleasant or bitter. I remember as a kid dipping my finger into a box of Hershey’s cocoa, hoping for a sweet surprise.
What a shock and disappointment that was!
However, when my mom would take that same cocoa and mix it with other ingredients, she could make a most delicious chocolate frosting.
I quickly learned to wait for her to let me lick the spoon, than try to eat the cocoa by itself.
For our family, the year 2017 was filled with sweet surprises and memories. And yet there were moments that tasted bitter to us, as we dealt with illnesses of those we love.
For my generation, some of the mantles of family tradition have been passed down to us.
While we are happy to take on the responsibilities, it means facing the reality that those before us are growing older, and less able to carry out the tasks.
In the last few days, I have transferred important dates from my 2017 calendar to the 2018 one and hung the new one over my desk. It is true; most of the calendar remains blank, but with many friends and family with busy lives, I know the dates will fill up soon. Here’s hoping that the recipe for your 2018 is filled with more sweet than bitter, and that we are all quick to count our blessings. Happy New Year to you and yours!

Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to
bencath@aol.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.