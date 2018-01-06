Bennett: Welcome 2018!

Each near year brings with it a clean slate of opportunity, and sometimes the motivation to make positive changes.
The old calendar is discarded, or filed away for record-keeping, and the new one is hung with anticipation of what the new year will bring.
It’s not an entirely clean slate, however. How sad and desperate that would be! While we are blessed to take the good things with us into the new year, by the same token, the not-so-good things will follow us as well. Life is a recipe of good ingredients, as well as the not-so-good.
A baker knows that the list of ingredients needed to make a delicious cake, if each tasted alone, could be very unpleasant or bitter. I remember as a kid dipping my finger into a box of Hershey’s cocoa, hoping for a sweet surprise.
What a shock and disappointment that was!
However, when my mom would take that same cocoa and mix it with other ingredients, she could make a most delicious chocolate frosting.
I quickly learned to wait for her to let me lick the spoon, than try to eat the cocoa by itself.
For our family, the year 2017 was filled with sweet surprises and memories. And yet there were moments that tasted bitter to us, as we dealt with illnesses of those we love.
For my generation, some of the mantles of family tradition have been passed down to us.
While we are happy to take on the responsibilities, it means facing the reality that those before us are growing older, and less able to carry out the tasks.
In the last few days, I have transferred important dates from my 2017 calendar to the 2018 one and hung the new one over my desk. It is true; most of the calendar remains blank, but with many friends and family with busy lives, I know the dates will fill up soon. Here’s hoping that the recipe for your 2018 is filled with more sweet than bitter, and that we are all quick to count our blessings. Happy New Year to you and yours!
—
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to
bencath@aol.com
Bennett: Welcome 2018!
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)