Bridges: Old Man Winter takes hold

December is now behind us but it seems the cold weather is not.
Obviously we are in winter, but for Georgia the cold seemed to arrive early this year and has shown little signs of relenting. For those like myself who like any season but the one we are now in, it’s going to be a long three-month stretch (at least) before any true relief arrives.
My father tells me we need winter. It takes care of pests and helps prepare things such as trees and our yards to return to life when the weather does get warmer. These are the months when we get needed rain for the upcoming dry months.
I certainly understand that. However, as much as I try to remind myself of those facts and try to convince myself that spring will eventually be here again, I just can’t find much use for winter.
It seems lately the best we can hope for is to have blue skies with the temperature in the 40s at the peak warmth of the day. Folks, that’s just not warm enough for me. It seems Georgia (and I’m still not sure how this is even possible) is dealing with temperatures similar to what our fellow countrymen in the North are dealing with. While we don’t get as much snow (thankfully) the cold temperatures which moved into our neck of the woods in early December have been brutal.
For those of you like myself who suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder (commonly known as SAD), winter is tough each year. Cold is part of it. Another element to it is the overall lack of sunlight. Even on days when it doesn’t rain, the mere fact that it is dark by 5:30 means SAD sufferers don’t get the necessary sunlight needed to fight back the winter blues.
A recent check showed that we will start getting longer days on March 11 which is only two months away. That will help as long as we don’t enter a lengthy rainy spell, which seems to happen a good bit in Winder and Barrow County.
I did receive a text last week from my former college colleague who has braved the frozen lands of North Dakota since we graduated in 1993. He said they are in the middle of a cold spell even by North Dakota standards. My friend said the high has been seven below zero (not wind chill but actual temperature) with an upcoming expected low of 25 below zero.
OK, so maybe it’s not as cold in Georgia as it is in some places.
The new year will bring a full slate of statewide elections but to this point none of the races really seem to be creating much attention among voters.
All statewide offices from governor on down will be before the voters this year. A new governor will be elected as Nathan Deal is term-limited. Several big names have already launched their respective campaigns and it would take a monumental upset for a Republican not to maintain the position.
Seven Republicans have declared their intentions to run for governor along with two Democrats. Overall, however, Democrats have simply lost their ability to win statewide races in Georgia.
In fact, as of this writing there is no declared Democrat even running for lieutenant governor, attorney general, agriculture commissioner or labor commissioner.
Of course, voters should always pay close attention to races such as congressional ones as well as local contests such as county commissions and city councils. These elected officials have more of a direct impact on the daily lives of citizens than any elected office at the statewide level.
It will be interesting to see how all of the candidates try to drum up interest in this year’s elections. Quite frankly they have a tall task in front of them.
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
