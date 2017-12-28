Updated: Barrow state rep: Legislature would likely merge resolutions on consolidation study referendum

Thursday, December 28. 2017
This month, both the Barrow County Board of Commissioners and Winder City Council have passed resolutions aimed at gauging voter interest in studying the fiscal impact of consolidation of local governments. But the resolutions differ in two key ways.
While the county’s resolution that passed Dec. 12 would be for the county to spend up to $100,000 to study the fiscal impact of consolidating county government with first the City of Winder and later potentially Statham, Bethlehem and Carl, the city’s resolution passed on Dec. 19 seeks the appointment of an independent commission comprised of representatives from the county and each municipality to study the issue; and it would also call for an analysis of the impact of a potential merger between Barrow and another county or counties.
Both resolutions have been forwarded to the Georgia General Assembly for consideration, and either one or a combination of both will likely be included on Barrow County voters’ ballots for the May 22 statewide primary election.
State Rep. Terry England (R-Auburn) of District 116 said last week he had not had a chance to discuss the resolutions with other members of the Barrow County Legislative Delegation, but he expects the two will be merged into one resolution made up of suggestions from both bodies — as well as items that may have been included in similar referendum resolutions previously in other parts of the state.
There’s “no need to completely reinvent the wheel when others have already gone down this road,” England said.
England said the delegation will need to move fairly quickly on a resolution once the Legislature reconvenes Jan. 8. The deadline to submit referendum language to the state for inclusion on the primary ballots is March 9.
If a consolidation and/or merger study is approved by voters, any proposals that arise from that study would require further local government and voter action.
See the full story in the Dec. 27 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Comments
#1 Don W on 12/28/17 at 02:24 PM [Reply]
Again I ask ... what does the county have to offer anybody that lives inside the city limits? I SEE NO REASON to merge!!! I will vote NO!!! The city offers everything I need therefore the county has nothing to offer me. They can't manage the county ... why do they think they can manage the cities?
#1.1 Abby on 12/28/17 at 04:37 PM [Reply]
I agree Don. Someone tell us what the county has to offer us for our vote that the city does not already have. We don't need the county. Except for that tax paid baby sitter service know as Winder Barrow High School.
#2 Joe on 12/28/17 at 07:48 PM [Reply]
Don and Abby: I was thinking it would get the county residents out from under the idiots on the BOC and put us under the rules of the city. I vote we merge with another county. Look at the prosperity on the other side of all the borders. Barrow has become a community of elder people and worker bees who have to drive across the borders to find employment unless of course you are related to a GOB and then you can get a over paid position with the county government.
