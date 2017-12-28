Auburn mayor announces she is cancer-free; city council gets update on water-supply project

Auburn Mayor Linda Blechinger delivered some good news Thursday. She is cancer-free.
Blechinger, who had been battling bladder cancer, made the announcement to applause during a City Council work session.
“I just really appreciate you, this team that stood with me and loved me and prayed for me and sent me messages,” Blechinger said, addressing council members, city staff and the audience. “It just meant everything to me. This is the best Christmas present I could have.”
Also during Thursday’s meeting, council heard an update on the progress of the city’s joint water-supply project with the City of Winder.
For the past several years, since around 2010, Auburn has sought to build a water reservoir at the former Martin Martin Marietta rock quarry off Parks Mill Road with the aim of becoming an independent water provider. A water treatment plant is planned nearby.
See the full story in the Dec. 27 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
