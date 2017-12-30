Thompson: The sham from the swamp

Elections have benefits or consequences, depending on which side of the fence you’re on.
Congress’ passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and President Trump’s signing of it fulfilled one of his main promises on the campaign trail in 2015 and 2016 and gave Republicans a major victory they needed at the end of a turbulent year.
To this point in his presidency, it is Trump’s biggest legislative achievement, in much the same way the Affordable Care Act was for former President Obama.
But with its low favorability numbers among the general public, the new tax law may have just given Democrats a primary item to run on in next year’s midterms and in 2020, just like an initially unpopular ACA gave Republicans ammunition in the last few elections.
Republicans are in large part adopting a similar playbook to the ones the Democrats used to defend their unpopular legislation — you’ll like it more once you see what’s in it.
And while this law may prove more popular in time like Obamacare eventually did, it’s not enough to say I’m cynical of something that got rammed through in seven weeks with very few if any public hearings. I lean more toward the view that it is a betrayal of the American middle class, in service of rich people, including the president and his family, and fat-cat corporations.
Yes, it provides middle-class tax relief early in the plan and the final bill was an “improvement” over earlier versions from the aspect that it preserves smaller, but meaningful, deductions like student loan interest.
Doing some simple, but not exact, calculations, my wife and I stand to see our take-home pay after taxes go up about 4 percent combined. But how much will that really help our situation in the long term?
With the repeal of the individual mandate being included in this plan, that means far less people will be purchasing insurance. But the mandate was there for a reason.
Because of the way our healthcare system is set up, the removal of the mandate will further destabilize the insurance markets and jack the premiums up even higher.
I had to go through the shrinking — no, completely shrunken — local private market to get a (hardly) reasonable rate for my family because the rate quoted for my company was ridiculously astronomical. My biweekly premium would have been 53 percent of my take-home pay. Now I’m most likely going to experience something closer to that anyway in the coming years, to go along with an ever-increasing cost of living.
Excuse me if I don’t get too excited about a 4-percent bump.
Most of these individual provisions that help middle- and working-class Americans are set to expire by the end of 2025. Republican leaders in Congress like House Speaker Paul Ryan have downplayed this while operating under the assumption that future Congresses won’t allow them to expire.
But that would only mean an increase to the $1.5 trillion this legislation is projected to grow our deficits by.
Republicans who support this have little to no credibility from here on when trying to talk about our crippling debt.
How will Trump be able to fulfill another of his other campaign promises to rebuild our country’s infrastructure, which is sure to take a hit with less and less revenue coming in?
The Republicans still insist this will all pay for itself.
How so? By slashing entitlements, which many Republicans don’t seem (publicly) to have as much will to back?
Maybe it’s the economic growth they’re projecting. But there’s little evidence to suggest that this legislation’s corporate-rate cuts (permanent, by the way) will lead to sustainable long-term growth or be a gigantic jobs creator. It’s doubtful that the announcements from a handful of companies about wage increases and extra domestic investments are anything more than short-term public relations grabs that will last past the current news cycle.
In fact, this legislation could, and probably will, expedite our path to another 2008 scenario that many economists of all different political persuasions say is inevitable.
As Robert Kuttner of The American Prospect wrote last week: “The huge corporate tax breaks are not likely to generate jobs because corporations in recent years have used their outsized profits more for stock buybacks (to pump up share values) than for new domestic investment.
“If anything, the tax bill will only exacerbate that imbalance, as corporations literally have more after-tax profits than they know what to do with. With its favoritism for corporations, the bill will likely prolong and intensify what many analysts consider a stock market already dangerously overvalued.”
So yes, this tax overhaul is mostly a sham for the middle and working class who will suffer the most when that bubble bursts.
One of my co-workers proposed in a recent column that we transition to a “trickle up” approach rather than a “trickle down” one and “give massive breaks to the middle class on the backs of the more well-to-do, not the other way around.”
Unfortunately, that isn’t anywhere remotely close to the way Washington works. This bill, like so many others backed by both parties over the years, was shaped by lobbyists, skimmed through or not even read by the legislators (a frequent problem my great-uncle, who was a Congressman for 12 years, said he saw) and filled with kickbacks to campaign donors and the politicians themselves.
According to reporting from the International Business Times, Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) slipped into the final bill a provision that stands to enrich more than a dozen GOP senators through their real estate shell companies.
Republican Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee is one of those. He was previously against the tax legislation over deficit concerns and claimed he didn’t know about the special provision when he announced his support for the final bill a few days before the vote. If true, that would be sad given that he obviously didn’t read the bill. But anyone with clear eyes should be able to tell that it’s complete malarkey and an insult to our intelligence.
Furthermore, John Cornyn of Texas, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, inserted language into the final bill that pads the pockets of fossil fuel companies, major GOP campaign donors and a handful of Cornyn’s colleagues, including fellow Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.
The swamp, the wasteland of greed and corruption, does indeed run deep. And we’re more than likely going to get stuck while they laugh their way to another vacation home, another private jet and maybe a few more rounds of golf.
Scott Thompson is the editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
