Terrell: A sign of the times!

The ole gray mare ain’t what she used to be. And neither is law enforcement. It’s a sad sign of the times.
Over the years, during my time as a law enforcement officer, I had an opportunity to work with some of the best in the business.
In the 70s and 80s, there were some top-notch, professional law enforcement officers at every level. While there were some bad ones, and some really bad, there weren’t so many that they over-shadowed the good ones.
Most of the men and women working for the feds, state and local agencies were real professionals, well trained and dedicated to their tasks.
This is not a slight on the good officers out there today. There are more than a few really good officers dedicated to doing the right thing. Without them, society would fall apart.
But something is wrong from local government to the highest levels of the federal government.
Take the Federal Bureau of Investigation for starters.
Former Director James Comey is an embarrassment. The Justice Department should take him before a federal Grand Jury sooner than later. His ties to the Clinton Foundation and family are well-established. His failure to follow and uphold his oath appears to be beyond question.
Just recently, the Justice Department discovered that FBI agents under Comey played a role in what we are now calling “the Deep State” which is trying to destroy the current presidency.
The U.S. Secret Service (SS) is not without problems, either. A former SS agent says politicians and bureaucrats have destroyed the agency. Reports show that alcoholism has been rampant among the ranks. Another former agent indicated that the department had promoted a number of agents to supervisory levels that weren’t qualified to be managers.
Embarrassing events include White House security breaches, the theft of an agent’s laptop from his vehicle on which floor plans for Trump Tower were stored along with files on the Pope, and agents being caught with prostitutes while out of country on Presidential details.
Another concern is the complacency observed in the agency, pointing a finger toward too many senior agents in management positions that have more than enough time to retire. In our own state, we see the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) under a cloud. There have been few shadows cast over the GBI in the past years. Vernon Keenan, current GBI Director, is a fine person who doesn’t tolerate sloppy work or illegal activities.
Unfortunately, former Special Agent Sandra Putnam’s name is not on the list of honorable stars in Director Keenan’s agency. Putnam, a high ranking GBI Inspector with 23 years as a law enforcement officer, pled guilty to racketeering and violation the oath of a public official two weeks ago and faced charges that could have brought her 20 years in prison.
The former agent pled guilty to charging about $60,000 worth of clothes, electronics and furniture to her state issued credit card over a three-year period by generating false invoices. Believe it or not, she walked free with only probation, provided she repays the state. In addition to no jail time, she is able to keep her state retirement and her certification as a police officer. However, the Peace Officer Standards and Training Council will have final say on the status of her certification.
You have to wonder what hanky panky within the court system kept her out of prison.
I believe Director Keenan was as shocked as others when he heard the sentence.
Last week the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) ran a story regarding the disciplining of 17 Atlanta Public Schools police officers for cheating on a state-administered test. According to the AJC, passing the test allows the officers “…to access a state database of millions of confidential, criminal and driver’s license records.” The matter to date is on the Fulton County District Attorney’s desk but there appears to have been no disciplinary action taken as of yet. If we can’t trust the police, who can we trust?
The old gray mare ain’t what she used be and she’s not talking. I guess she pled “the fifth.”
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement in Barrow County and is a Winder city councilman-elect. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
Terrell: A sign of the times!
