Bridges: Many prospects for a great new year

As we continue to mark off the final days of 2017, a new year is now less than a week away.
The past 12 months have been a mixed bag of good, bad and in between.
I imagine it’s that way for most of us.
For me, I learned long ago that the lowest of low times don’t override the best of the good.
Even the past few days have been a test. Someone close to me has been dealing with serious health issues.
As of this writing things are looking better and my anxiety level has decreased, even if only by a little.
The turning of the page into a new year always gives me a sense of hope for better things, from health to finances and everything imaginable. It’s also a time of reflection, not only for the past year but for the things to be thankful for and for things we often take for granted.
“Thankful” lists are a favorite of mine. Some items are serious and some not so serious but with a new year at hand, now is a good time to be thankful for:
•the days when the sky is blue and the sun is shining.
•a text from a friend to see how your day is going.
•classic television game shows.
•the company which values the contributions of its employees rather than viewing them as a faceless number.
•warm days in winter.
•Saturdays in the fall when college football fills the television.
•the time of year when it does not get dark at 5:30 in the afternoon.
•those who still understand the lost art of sending a written thank-you note.
•good neighbors.
•mornings when I don’t have to get up early.
•the new television series, however rare, that is actually worth watching.
•political campaign upsets, which are as much fun to watch as athletic upsets.
•the elected official who actually carries through on a campaign promise or two.
•the time when radio stations had an actual person in the studio whenever you tuned in.
•newspapers that actually provide local news and sports.
•the arrival of colorful birds in all shapes and varieties after leaving feed for them on a cold day.
•those who work to rescue abused and abandoned animals.
•anyone who has worn a uniform representing our country.
•those of you who take the time to let me know you read these musings from time to time.
Happy New Year.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is former editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He welcomes comments about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
Bridges: Many prospects for a great new year
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)