Winder-Barrow High School football standout Logan Cash has been selected to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's all-state team for GHSA Class AAAAAA.
Cash, a 6-foot-3, 252-pound junior defensive end, led all classifications in sacks this past season with 23.5 and finished with 101 total tackles and 40 tackles for loss while helping lead the Bulldoggs to a 9-3 mark.
Cash is the first Winder-Barrow defensive player since defensive lineman Demarcus Hillman in 1994 to garner a first-team all-state selection. He was one of only two players from Region 8-AAAAAA to make the AJC's first team. Dacula junior Jalen Perry, the region's Player of the Year, was selected to the first-team offense as an athlete. Habersham Central quarterback AJ Curry, Gainesville linebacker Keith Harris, and offensive lineman Collin Foster and linebacker Kameron Brown of Lanier received honorable mention nods.
Harrison quarterback Justin Fields was named Offensive Player of the Year for AAAAAA while Lee County defensive back Otis Reese was the Defensive Player of the Year. Lee County's Dean Fabrizio was named Coach of the Year after leading the Trojans to the state title.
Rome linebacker Adam Anderson was named the AJC's All-Classification Player of the Year.
Cash also stands a good chance of making the Georgia Sportswriters Association's all-state team, which is expected to be released within the next week.
See the Dec. 27 edition of the Barrow News-Journal for more.
Football: Bulldoggs' Cash selected to AJC all-state team
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry