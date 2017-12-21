Back at full strength, the Winder-Barrow girls basketball team got back on track Wednesday, defeating a defending state champion from Pennsylvania in the first round of the CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational at Myrtle Beach.
The Lady Bulldoggs defeated Neumann-Goretti of Philadelphia, 60-52 in overtime, to advance to the quarterfinals where they'll face Christ the King High School of New York at 8:45 p.m. Thursday.
Winder-Barrow (8-1), which lost its GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA opener to Lanier last week while playing without senior Connecticut signee Olivia Nelson-Ododa, got its star player back for the tournament opener and Nelson-Ododa delivered, scoring 15 points and pulling down 12 rebounds. Latrice Perkins, a College of Charleston signee, scored 19 points to lead the Lady Doggs while junior Chellia Watson added 17. Jakayla Sullivan finished with 10 rebounds.
The Lady Doggs lost a lead late in the fourth quarter Wednesday but forced overtime when Watson knocked down a 3-pointer with 14 seconds left to tie the game at 48-48.
Winder-Barrow scored the first six points in the extra period and never relinquished that lead.
