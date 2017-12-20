Basketball: Lanier pulls off 63-58 upset of short-handed Lady Bulldoggs

Late last regular season, Lanier nearly pulled off an upset of Winder-Barrow on the road.
On Friday, the Lady Longhorns came through. Riding a 28-point performance from Jamyah Montissol, they fended off a late Winder-Barrow rally in a 63-58 victory over the previously-unbeaten Lady Bulldoggs in both teams’ GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA opener.
Winder-Barrow (7-1, 0-1 region) was playing without senior Connecticut signee Olivia Nelson-Ododa, who was out of state attending the funeral of a relative and was unable to make it back in time for Friday’s game due to a snow storm. Her absence was felt as the Lady Doggs struggled throughout the night, falling behind 31-23 at halftime and by as much as 12 points in the third quarter.
Winder-Barrow rallied, cutting the deficit to one point on a couple of occasions but couldn’t get over the hump. Latrice Perkins knocked down a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to trim Lanier’s lead to 61-58, but Montissol broke free on the ensuing possession and was able to lay the ball in off the glass as time expired to seal the victory for the Lady Longhorns (8-2, 1-0).
“You can’t always rely on coming back. You’ve got to start handling teams from the beginning,” Winder-Barrow coach Kimberly Garren said after Friday’s loss. “We get everyone’s best. They’re going to shoot the best against us. They’re going to execute the best against us. They’re going to play the best defense against us. People plan for us, and we got (Lanier’s) best tonight.”
Winder-Barrow was largely able to make Friday’s contest a close game due to the efforts of Perkins and Chellia Watson, who combined for 29 points in the second half.
Watson scored 16 of her team-high 27 in the second half and hit four 3-pointers. But after missing a 3-point attempt that would have tied the game at 56-56 with under two minutes left, she fouled out while attempting to steal the ball. That left the team down two of its top scoring threats, without Nelson-Ododa and Watson. Perkins scored the team’s final 5 points to finish the night with 19.
