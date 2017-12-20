A week after the Barrow County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution calling for a voter referendum on studying possible consolidation between the county and its municipalities’ governments, Winder City Council passed a counter-resolution Tuesday night stating that the possibility of Barrow merging with another county or counties should also be examined.
The city’s resolution, which passed unanimously at a called meeting and will be sent to the state Legislature for possible inclusion on the May 22 primary election ballot, has two key differences from the resolution passed last week by the board of commissioners.
The county’s proposed referendum would ask voters if the county should spend up to $100,000 to study the possible fiscal impact of consolidation of services with Winder and then, potentially later, Statham, Bethlehem and Carl. Auburn and Braselton would not be included in that study because they are multi-jurisdictional — Auburn is split between Barrow and Gwinnett counties, while Braselton is split between those two plus Jackson and Hall counties.
The Winder council’s resolution calls for the appointment of an independent commission comprised of representatives from the county as well as each municipality — Winder, Statham, Auburn, Bethlehem, Carl and Braselton — to study not only the possible consolidation of the county and municipal governments, but also the impact of a merger between Barrow and one or more counties.
“If we’re going to study this, I think it’s important that it’s done by an independent commission that’s appointed by all local governments and where there’s not any one entity directing the study,” Mayor David Maynard said after Tuesday’s city council meeting. “So hopefully we truly get an independent, unbiased opinion.”
See more in the Dec. 20 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
