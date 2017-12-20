The City of Winder will not be renewing its membership with the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce in 2018.
Winder Mayor David Maynard informed chamber president Tommy Jennings of the decision in a letter. The letter, dated Dec. 4, only states the decision and does not provide any reasons.
The city’s decision comes after a City Council vote on Dec. 5 to terminate the lease agreement with the chamber that allows the chamber to occupy the old train depot building on Porter Street.
The chamber is already under lease for the building for 2018, but will leave there after more than 40 years at the end of next year.
While Maynard and council members have said they have other uses in mind for the building and added that it needs repair work done, they have also suggested that the chamber has not been working in the best interests of the city, a notion that Jennings disputes.
See more in the Dec. 20 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
