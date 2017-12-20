Updated: Winder not renewing chamber membership

Wednesday, December 20. 2017
The City of Winder will not be renewing its membership with the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce in 2018.
Winder Mayor David Maynard informed chamber president Tommy Jennings of the decision in a letter. The letter, dated Dec. 4, only states the decision and does not provide any reasons.
The city’s decision comes after a City Council vote on Dec. 5 to terminate the lease agreement with the chamber that allows the chamber to occupy the old train depot building on Porter Street.
The chamber is already under lease for the building for 2018, but will leave there after more than 40 years at the end of next year.
While Maynard and council members have said they have other uses in mind for the building and added that it needs repair work done, they have also suggested that the chamber has not been working in the best interests of the city, a notion that Jennings disputes.
#1 Abby on 12/20/17 at 12:56 PM [Reply]
Can the chamber tell us, people that live in the city, what they actually do for the city? Where do they bring us any money or better our day to day lives. Now they want to merge the city and county but the county has NOTHING to offer. They do not have gas, water, electricity, garbage, streets department and now we have our own EMS coming.

SO what does the county have to offer that we just can't live without. Explain it to us!! Sale your case. Here's your change.
#2 Joe on 12/20/17 at 02:03 PM [Reply]
Chamber hasn't been working in the best interest of members for years, well except for a select few. Had been a member for years, but decided to not renew my membership about 8 years ago. They ask, you give.... you ask, they turn their back.
