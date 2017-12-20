Alcohol license tabled by Statham council; special-use permit deferred

The Statham City Council tabled a request for a beer and wine license for the former Piggly Wiggly store and deferred action on an expansion of the Statham Oaks Storage facility on Sunset Drive Tuesday night.
The council heard Kendra Sexton say the request for the beer and wine license is illegal because it does not meet distance requirements for a school. She said Statham Elementary School is 384 feet from the Piggly Wiggly property. Because the school receives federal and state money, she said, the distance must be 1,000 feet.
Thomas Mitchell, Statham city attorney, said the city’s ordinances call for a distance of 300 feet and it is along the most direct walking route to the school. He said state law was changed to allow for local ordinances to take precedence over state law.
The issue was unanimously tabled.
The issue has been before council since November. Some area residents said the same ownership has a store in Winder that has been cited for selling alcohol to minors and for illegal gambling machines.
However, Muhamma Rahman, who applied for the license under the business name of Subeh Business, said he is the sole owner. He said he knows the owner of the Winder store and has been in partnership with him, but no longer is.
At the work session last week, Muhammad Shakabuddin, who said he also operates a convenience store, attacked the “business model” of Rahman. He said he would sell beer at such low prices no one would make a profit.
Neither of the men spoke Tuesday. Rahman attended the meeting.
The Statham Oaks facility has expanded across the street and is storing recreational vehicles on the site. The city contends that requires a special use permit.
However, an earlier action by the council to rezone property from R-1 to C-H included language that said the area would be fenced for RV storage. Mitchell said he would make a recommendation on that, and some other issues for special-use permits, at next month’s council meeting.
For more on Tuesday's meeting, see the Dec. 20 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
